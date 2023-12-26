Kuwait: Kuwait International Bank (KIB) has recently expanded its all-inclusive digital loyalty program, KIB Rewards, the best of its kind in Kuwait. Rewarding customers for every banking transaction, this initiative is set to provide even greater value and rewards to the Bank’s valued customers while enhancing their overall banking experience.

As part of the expansion, the Bank has added even more offers within the program and partnered with new service providers across different sectors and categories, allowing customers to redeem their Rewards Points for a wider scope of digital rewards through a seamless digital process. The rewards are in the form of gifts and e-vouchers along with physical items ranging from all sectors and major brands regionally and globally.

Commenting on the expansion, Laila Naserallah, Products Manager of the Digital Transformation and Innovation Department at KIB, said: “KIB’s Rewards Program has been a game-changer in the country’s banking scene, changing the way customers interact with their financial institution through the introduction of an interactive digital loyalty program. With the increasing demand for digital banking solutions and personalized experiences, the Bank has taken a proactive approach to meet customers’ evolving needs, by rewarding them through every banking transaction and activity, further strengthening customer loyalty and trust.”

KIB Rewards Program is activated by customers’ daily banking activities, including but not limited to account opening, deposits, Credit and/or Prepaid card activation, and monthly salary transfers. By rewarding customers on their daily banking interactions throughout the year, KIB is distinguishing itself from other loyalty and reward programs in the banking sector.

Naserallah pointed out that customers who are interested in benefiting from KIB Rewards must be registered to KIB’s Online/Mobile banking. Eligible customers can then enroll in the Rewards Program – free of charge – by visiting KIB’s Online and Mobile channels. Once customers register successfully, all eligible KIB banking activities, transactions, and services will be translated into KIB Points, credited at the beginning of every month, and valid for 12 months. Customers can easily view their Point balance as well as their activity and redemptions using KIB’s Online and Mobile banking, which includes a range of gifts and vouchers through its extensive catalogue. More information about the expanded digital loyalty program and other services offered can also be found on KIB’s website www.kib.com.

It serves to note that KIB continues to deliver the most comprehensive and rewarding digital banking solutions in the market. The expansion of KIB Rewards represents a significant step forward in the Bank’s commitment to providing exceptional convenience to customers and helping them achieve their financial goals, stemming from its ‘Bank for Life’ slogan.

About KIB

Kuwait International Bank (KIB) is a bank that operates according to the Islamic Shari’ah, based in the State of Kuwait. Incorporated in 1973, and originally known as Kuwait Real Estate Bank, KIB made the transition to its current Islamic operating model in 2007. In 2018, KIB embarked on a new phase of its journey full of innovation and development. As part of its new strategic direction, the Bank focuses on offering a next-level customer experience under the slogan: “Bank for Life”.

Through a network of branches spread across the State of Kuwait, KIB offers a broad range of banking products and services, as well as innovative digital banking solutions in line with international best standards. As part of its duty towards the community, the Bank also encompasses a leading social responsibility program that aims at positively impacting all members of the community through a wide range of impactful initiatives and activities.

Today, KIB has taken concrete steps in implementing its new strategic objectives. The Bank has cemented its role as a key player in the local banking industry and has continued to maintain its strong financial performance; enabling it to be globally recognized for its strong credit rating and financial position.