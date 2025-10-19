Kuwait: Kuwait International Bank (KIB) concluded its participation in the proceedings and events of the Annual Meetings of the World Bank Group (WBG) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), held in the United States from October 13 to 18, 2025. On the sidelines of the meetings, KIB also participated in the Kuwait Banks Evening Reception 2025, organized by the Kuwait Banking Association (KBA) under the patronage of His Excellency Basel Ahmed Al-Haroun, Governor of the Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK). The reception was held at the US capital, Washington, D.C. on October 15 in the presence of the Minister of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy, Minister of Finance, and Acting Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment H.E. Dr. Sabeeh AlMukhaizeem; Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to the United States of America, Sheikha Al-Zain Al-Sabah; Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf Jasem Mohamed Al-Budaiwi; the Chairman of KBA and its Board of Directors; bank representatives; and a number of international guests to strengthen engagement with the global financial community. Sheikha Al-Zain Al-Sabah also hosted the Kuwaiti delegation at a dinner banquet in their honor at the Embassy of the State of Kuwait in the United States, in the presence of Dr. Sabeeh AlMukhaizeem.

The Annual Meetings – attended by a group of central bank governors, ministers of finance and development, senior officials from the private sector, representatives of civil society organizations, and academics – covered several pressing issues, including the dynamics of the global economy, mechanisms for achieving sustainable development, and the challenges facing international financial markets. The event concluded with the International Monetary and Financial Committee and the Development Committee issuing a statement providing guidance to the Executive Boards of the two institutions. They reviewed the results of their discussions on the global economy, developments in financial markets, other urgent development issues, and the financial resources needed to promote economic development.

Both the meetings and the adjacent reception are regarded among the most prominent global platforms for exchanging insights and expertise in the fields of economics and finance, contributing to shaping future policies and addressing global challenges such as climate change and digital innovation. Through its renewed participation, KIB reinforced its presence as a Kuwaiti banking and financial institution that plays a prominent role in supporting the national economy and championing sustainability, which reflects its commitment to global standards of excellence and contributes to consolidating Kuwait's reputation as a regional and global financial center.

The participation of the Kuwaiti banking sector in these international forums highlights a shared commitment to enhancing global cooperation and anticipating the latest trends, enriching the sector’s visions and supporting its development journey. Furthermore, through its continued participation, KIB reaffirms its forward-looking strategies centered on adopting technological innovations and sustainable financial solutions, further strengthening its competitive edge.

It is worth noting that KIB considers participation in local and international banking and economic forums an essential pillar of its strategy for reinforcing its position in the financial sector and expanding its knowledge and expertise, which positively reflects its role in supporting the national economy.

