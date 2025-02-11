Kuwait: Kuwait International Bank (KIB) has announced the winners of the campaign for its Youth Account segment customers. Four lucky customers, Bodour Saad Aifan AlEnezi, Ali Khaled Ali AlMutairi, Bandar Mubarak Dinar Jaroub and Fahad AlHumaidi Maajoun AlHussaini, won the draw for iPhone 16 devices after having transferred their student allowance to the Bank.

Congratulating the winners of the campaign, Khaled Al-Hulaibi, Segments Manager at KIB, said: "the Youth Account customers campaign reflects our commitment to providing added value for our customers, particularly the youth segment, which we view as a cornerstone of our society. Through these special campaigns, we aim to strengthen our relationship with Youth Account holders, encouraging them to save and achieve early financial independence by leveraging their account benefits. We are dedicated to collaborating with distinguished partners and delivering innovative campaigns and exclusive rewards that align with young people’s interests and aspirations as they pursue their future goals."

Al-Hulaibi highlighted that the KIB Youth Account is specifically designed to meet the daily needs of young people aged 15 to 25, encouraging them to save, and offering both existing and new customers a variety of benefits. The account requires no minimum initial deposit or balance to maintain. Additionally, it includes a modern-designed prepaid card with benefits such as 1% cashback, usable at over one million ATMs worldwide. The card is also accepted by KNET and at more than 30 million point-of-sale (POS) locations globally, making KIB an ideal choice for young people. Furthermore, new customers opening a Youth Account can receive 5,600 reward points, redeemable through Talabat, Deliveroo, and iTunes gift cards.

Additionally, Youth Account holders can open a Dirwaza Account, giving them access to cash prize draws held throughout the year, along with exclusive discounts at stores participating in the KIB Discount Program when using their Youth debit card. For a list of participating stores and restaurants, please visit www.kib.com.kw.

It is worth noting that KIB, in line with its main slogan ‘Bank for Life’, continually strives to develop banking services and products that meet the needs of its diverse customer base in line with the demands of their modern lifestyles. The Bank is committed to delivering unique and innovative banking experiences that enhance its customers' daily lives, especially young people, helping them achieve their financial goals.

About KIB

Kuwait International Bank (KIB) is a bank that operates according to the Islamic Shari’ah, based in the State of Kuwait. Incorporated in 1973, and originally known as Kuwait Real Estate Bank, KIB made the transition to its current Islamic operating model in 2007. In 2018, KIB embarked on a new phase of its journey full of innovation and development. As part of its new strategic direction, the Bank focuses on offering a next-level customer experience under the slogan: “Bank for Life”.

Through a network of branches spread across the State of Kuwait, KIB offers a broad range of banking products and services, as well as innovative digital banking solutions in line with international best standards. As part of its duty towards the community, the Bank also encompasses a leading social responsibility program that aims at positively impacting all members of the community through a wide range of impactful initiatives and activities.

Today, KIB has taken concrete steps in implementing its new strategic objectives. The Bank has cemented its role as a key player in the local banking industry and has continued to maintain its strong financial performance; enabling it to be globally recognized for its strong credit rating and financial position.