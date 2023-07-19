Kia's EV vehicles are poised to revolutionize the market by utilizing sustainable materials, marking a significant step towards a greener future.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Kia Corporation is thrilled to announce the arrival of its all-electric models – EV9 and EV6 – across the MENA region by Q4 2023. This exciting development aligns with the brand’s ambitious ‘Roadmap to Carbon Neutrality by 2045’ and marks a significant milestone as Kia’s E-GMP flat-floor EV architecture amplifies interior space with third-row seating, enhancing comfort, while exuding a sense of high sophistication – distinct from existing internal combustion platforms. The models also showcase Kia’s commitment to sustainability by utilizing sustainable materials in their production.

The all-new EV vehicles exemplify Kia’s dedication to driving positive change and offering customers the latest advancements in electric technology – all while sustaining style, performance, and environmental sustainability. The arrival of the EV9 is scheduled for October followed by the launch of the EV6 in November. The new flagship SUV, the EV9, embodies Kia’s advanced engineering. With a spacious, premium interior, and ultra-fast charging compatibility – the EV9 encapsulates a sophisticated, premium, and dynamic design.

The EV6 and EV9 previously received the competitive product carbon footprint certification from the Carbon Trust for their exceptional reduction of carbon emissions across the vehicle’s life cycle as well as prestigious performance and design awards, including the 2023 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year Award by the North American Car of the Year (NACTOY) jury, 2022 Car of the Year at the European Car of the Year (COTY) Awards, 2022 IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK+ Award, and the 2022 GOOD DESIGN Awards.

The highly anticipated all-electric models represent a key achievement for Kia, reflecting the brand's commitment to sustainability and carbon neutrality through the adoption of sustainable materials and advanced electric technology. By embracing sustainable biomaterials, Kia's EV9 and EV6 exemplify the brand's drive towards a greener future. Integrating these eco-friendly materials throughout the manufacturing process underscores Kia's dedication to reducing its carbon footprint and advocating for a more sustainable automotive industry.

Inspired by Kia's renowned 'Opposites United’ design philosophy, the EV9 and EV6 showcase a harmonious fusion of nature and modernity. This design ethos imbues these electric vehicles with a unique character, bringing together contrasting qualities to create a truly captivating and futuristic aesthetic.

Yaser Shabsogh, Chief Operating Officer, Regional HQ, Middle East & Africa, Kia, expressed Kia's excitement about the forthcoming EV9 and EV6 models, stating, "The launch of the EV9 and EV6 is a testament to Kia's long-term vision and commitment to sustainable mobility solutions. These vehicles represent our dedication to driving positive change and offering customers the latest advancements in electric technology without compromising on style, performance, or environmental responsibility."

For more information about the launch and availability of the vehicles, customers are advised to contact their local distributor.

