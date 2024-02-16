Kia will showcase its all-electric award-winning vehicle at the event including the all-new EV9 and EV6 models.

Kia will support the tournament operations with an official event fleet of 49 Kia vehicles.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Kia Corporation proudly announces its partnership of the 12th edition of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2024TM, solidifying its longstanding partnership with FIFA. The event will take place in Dubai, UAE, from February 15 to February 25, at Dubai Design District (D3).

As a leading mobility solutions provider, Kia is committed to aligning with the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2024TM, a tournament that showcases skill, athleticism, and the spirit of competition. This partnership underscores Kia's dedication to supporting international sports and fostering unity through the shared love for soccer. Kia will also be supporting the tournament operations with an official event fleet of 49 Kia vehicles.

The event will feature a dynamic display of Kia's latest award winning all-electric flagship SUV, Kia EV9 and the Kia EV6. This display invites participants to engage with Kia’s cutting-edge industry defining all electric vehicles, offering a firsthand experience of the innovation that defines Kia's automotive excellence.

Yaser Shabsogh, Vice President, Commercial Operations at Kia Middle East and Africa, commented: "Kia is delighted to be part of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2024, a continuation of our successful collaboration with FIFA including the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ and the FIFAe Finals 2023, recognized as one of the premier events in the esports industry showcasing the world's top gaming talent. This partnership, continuing until 2030, demonstrates our dedication to global sports, uniting people through shared passion and the thrill of competition."

The tournament will feature 16 qualified teams from around the world, promising an exhilarating competition that will captivate soccer fans globally. Participating countries include the host nation UAE, along with Senegal, Egypt, Argentina, Colombia, Tahiti, Belarus, USA, Mexico, Brazil, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Iran, Japan, and Oman.

Ahmed Soudodi, Vice President, Product & Marketing at Kia Middle East and Africa, added: "As we showcase our sustainable lineup of vehicles at this prestigious event, we look forward to creating memorable experiences for fans and customers alike. Kia's commitment to innovation and performance aligns seamlessly with the dynamic and thrilling nature of beach soccer."

Kia is committed to contribute to the success of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2024 and looks forward to celebrating the beauty of the sport, the spirit of competition, and the joy of connecting with fans from around the world.

For more information about the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2024TM, please visit https://www.fifa.com/fifaplus/en/tournaments/mens/beachsoccerworldcup/united-arab-emirates-2024.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Gaia Cianci

Senior Account Executive

T. +971 58 650 4919

E. gaia.cianci@ogilvy.com



Kia Corporation – about us

Kia (www.kia.com) is a global mobility brand with a vision to create sustainable mobility solutions for consumers, communities, and societies around the world. Founded in 1944, Kia has been providing mobility solutions for more than 75 years. With 52,000 employees worldwide, a presence in more than 190 markets, and manufacturing facilities in six countries, the company today sells around three million vehicles a year. Kia is spearheading the popularization of electrified and battery electric vehicles and developing a growing range of mobility services, encouraging millions of people around the world to explore the best ways of getting around. The company’s brand slogan – ‘Movement that inspires’ – reflects Kia’s commitment to inspire consumers through its products and services.

For more information, visit the Kia Global Media Center at www.kianewscenter.com