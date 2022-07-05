Abu Dhabi – Khidmah, one of the leading facilities management and maintenance companies in the region, has been recognised as a Great Place to Work (GPTW) in the UAE and ranked among the top 50 best workplaces in the country for 2022. Khidmah was recognised for developing an agile and sustainable organisational culture based on collaborative teamwork, accountability, and customer centricity.

Abdellatif Sfaxi, CEO at Khidmah, said, "Being recognised as a great place to work in the UAE demonstrates our unwavering and continuous commitment to fostering a company culture and work environment that allows us to provide an exceptional service standard. Our values of Customer Centricity, Collaboration, Agility, and Accountability have enabled us to create a work culture centred on honesty, integrity, transparency and open communication which have helped us earn the trust and confidence of our people and become an employer of choice."

Over the years, Khidmah has initiated several training and development programmes that encourage employees to be transparent, accountable, assume ownership and stay up to date on various facilities management practices and technologies. All staff members receive training at the dedicated ‘Khidmah Training Centre’ or through the Mobile Training Centre Khidmah launched last year. The company also champions a "Train the Trainer" programme to further enhance employee training delivery skills and expand the learning and knowledge sharing opportunities among staff.

Khidmah has also developed a "7 Stars programme" that evaluates employees' monthly performance based on professionalism, attitude and commitment, teamwork and interpersonal skills, and customer-centricity.

Great Place to Work® is an international organisation that analyses and ranks companies across the world against a set of best practices criteria. It also surveys employees for input on standards including Credibility, Respect, Fairness, Pride, and Camaraderie.

Khidmah focuses on providing integrated facilities management services and home maintenance solutions to clients of all sizes in the UAE and the region across different sectors including residential, commercial, retail, government, education, and hospitality. Through providing cost-effective solutions, Khidmah delivers innovative solutions that are continually optimised to meet clients' changing requirements and budgets.

Khidmah, with over a decade of experience and over 90 projects currently under their management, has been providing award-winning, cost-effective facilities management and home maintenance solutions to cover residential, commercial, retail, government, education, and hospitality properties in the UAE and the region. From integrated facilities management, landscaping, and cleaning to home maintenance, pest control, handyman services, energy management and many more, Khidmah delivers individual or package solutions that are based on each client's unique needs and budget.

Khidmah stays on the cutting edge of industry best practices and innovative technologies to continuously improve the quality of services, drive cost efficiency, and minimise environmental footprint.