Abu Dhabi - Khidmah, one of the region’s leading facilities management and maintenance companies, has successfully trained and upskilled 7,000 new and existing employees and delivered more than 62,000 training hours across multiple Hard and Soft Facilities Management specialities. Over 47,000 training hours were conducted at the company's dedicated Khidmah Training Centre, while more than 15,000 training hours were delivered by its Mobile Training Vehicle launched in September 2021 to cater to on-site technical staff’s training needs.

The Khidmah Training Centre and Mobile Training Vehicle are led by certified trainers who deliver training courses across a variety of FM disciplines in accordance with international standards and provide certifications to Khidmah employees, including the British Institute of Cleaning Science certification (BICSc). The company recently launched the "Train the Trainer" initiative, in which instructors received training from a variety of third-party suppliers and stakeholders to improve their training delivery skills and expand employee learning and knowledge sharing opportunities.

Abdellatif Sfaxi, CEO at Khidmah said, “We believe that investing continuously in staff training and development will result in long-term growth, increased customer satisfaction, and operational efficiencies. We are constantly striving to innovate and upgrade ourselves in order to meet growing market demands, and this can only be achieved if employees are well-equipped and up to date with the latest skills required to provide quality service and remain future-ready and competitive."

The Khidmah Training Centre was founded in 2019 to provide technical staff with training programmes that teach both Soft and Hard FM skills as well as familiarise them with new technologies and industry trends. Khidmah also launched the Mobile Training Vehicle in 2021 to provide on-site training for its technical staff across the country. The Mobile Training Vehicle is a converted 59-seater bus that has been divided into two zones for theoretical and practical training with a capacity to train up to nine employees simultaneously.

Khidmah focuses on providing integrated facilities management services and home maintenance solutions to clients of all sizes in the UAE and the region in different sectors including residential, commercial, retail, government, education, and hospitality. Through providing cost-effective solutions, Khidmah delivers innovative solutions that are continually optimised to meet clients' requirements and budgets.

About Khidmah:

Khidmah, with over a decade of experience and over 90 projects currently under their management, has been providing award-winning, cost-effective facilities management and home maintenance solutions to cover residential, commercial, retail, government, education, and hospitality properties in the UAE and the region. From integrated facilities management, landscaping, and cleaning to home maintenance, pest control, handyman services, energy management and many more, Khidmah delivers individual or package solutions that are based on each client's unique needs and budget.

Khidmah stays on the cutting edge of industry best practices and innovative technologies to continuously improve the quality of services, drive cost efficiency, and minimise environmental footprint.