Muscat: Khedmah announced the launch of the ‘Khedmah Rewards’ program, a loyalty program for its valued customers using the Khedmah and Khedmah Delivery applications. This program aims to enhance the customer experience and recognize their loyalty through an integrated rewards system. The launch ceremony was held in the presence of Mr. Said Ahmed Safrar, Chief Executive Officer of Dhofar International Development and Investment Company (Dhofar Investments), along with several company officials and staff members. The launch of the ‘Khedmah Rewards’ program reaffirms Khedmah’s commitment to rewarding its valued customers and providing innovative digital solutions that meet their needs and add real value to their daily experiences. The program allows customers to earn points for every transaction made through the Khedmah or Khedmah Delivery applications, which can be redeemed for various rewards across a wide network of partner restaurants and retail stores. Customers can also utilize these points to reduce the value of transactions completed through the two applications.

The Khedmah app offers a wide range of services for which loyalty points can be redeemed, including paying electricity, water, telecommunications, and internet bills; paying traffic fines; insuring and renewing vehicle registrations; social protection fund contributions; covering premiums for various insurance services such as vehicle and travel insurance; ordering home gas cylinder deliveries; recharging prepaid phone and electricity bills; purchasing entertainment vouchers; recharging international mobile credit; and other services. Participating stores in the Khedmah Rewards program provide exclusive offers to Khedmah customers and span diverse categories, including restaurants, cafés, retail outlets, beauty and perfume shops, clothing and apparel stores, children’s toys, and beyond. A key benefit of the Khedmah Rewards program is its availability to all users of both the Khedmah and Khedmah Delivery apps. Customers can accumulate and redeem points seamlessly across both platforms, enriching their overall experience and maximizing the value of every service they access through the applications.

On this occasion, Mr. Said Ahmed Safrar, Chief Executive Officer of Dhofar Investments, extended his sincere appreciation to all company employees for their dedication and for the strong reputation that Khedmah has earned. He noted that this recognition reflects the trust the Khedmah app has garnered, culminating in the launch of the Khedmah Rewards program – a landmark milestone that further strengthens the company’s bond with its valued customers. Mr. Safrar emphasized the company’s ongoing commitment to continuously enhancing the customer experience by understanding their needs and delivering services of the highest quality. He also reaffirmed the core values that have always defined Khedmah – speed, ease, and security – which continue to serve as the foundation of trust for all those who use the Khedmah application.

It is worth noting that Khedmah is one of the leading companies in the field of collections, offering its customers a central platform for more than fifty services through multiple channels. These include its branch network across the Sultanate, as well as electronic channels such as the Khedmah application, self-service electronic machines, the Khedmah Pay e-wallet, and the company’s website. Additionally, the company’s Khedmah Delivery application currently offers food and flower delivery services in Muscat, Salalah, and Barka, with plans to expand in the near future to include more services and additional areas.