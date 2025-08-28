Muscat: Reaffirming its commitment to expanding its service reach and enhancing customer convenience, Khedmah, the leading provider of billing and collection services in the Sultanate of Oman, has announced the opening of its new branch in the Al Saadah area of Salalah, Dhofar Governorate. This new branch is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to enhance the customer experience and provide the most convenient and efficient payment solutions, enabling customers to benefit from its wide range of services in both payment and customer care.

Customers will be able to access a wide and integrated range of services at the Al Saadah branch in Salalah, including payment of electricity and water bills, telecom bills, internet services, mobile and electricity recharge, as well as traffic fine payments, vehicle ownership renewal and printing, and payments for the Social Protection Fund contributions. Additionally, the branch offers telecom services such as prepaid and postpaid mobile SIMs and internet packages, among other services. Operating from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM on official working days, the branch is committed to delivering exceptional customer experiences through a dedicated and experienced team focused on assisting customers, responding to inquiries and meeting needs – reflecting the high standards and seamless service Khedmah is known for across all its touchpoints. This service efficiency is further enhanced by the presence of a 24/7 self-service payment kiosk at the branch, ensuring uninterrupted convenience and support for customers.

Commenting on the opening, Mr. Ali bin Ahmed bin Hafeez Ba Omar, Regional Manager of Khedmah in the Dhofar Region, stated, “The opening of our new branch in Al Saadah, Salalah, embodies the company’s vision of placing the customer at the heart of our priorities. It reflects our commitment to providing accessible services to citizens, residents, and visitors to the governorate. The company recognizes the growing demand in Salalah, and we are proud to expand our service network in this rapidly developing city.”

With this expansion, Khedmah now operates 60 branches and service outlets across various parts of the Sultanate, providing customers with direct and fast access to its services. The Al Saadah branch in Salalah is part of the company's strategic focus on enhancing accessibility and service quality for both residents and businesses in the Dhofar governorate.

In line with its comprehensive strategic vision, Khedmah continues to strengthen both its on-ground network and digital platforms, ensuring customers have multiple convenient channels to access a wide range of digital payment services whether through its widespread branches, online channels, or self-service kiosks. This hybrid service model aligns with the company’s efforts to drive innovation and digital transformation across all governorates.

It is worth noting that Khedmah has been a leader in billing and collection services. The company provides a central hub for customers to pay various bills, including electricity, water, communications, traffic fines, insuring and renewing vehicle ownerships. Additionally, it provides services such as purchasing entertainment channel vouchers, donating to charitable organizations, among many others. These services are available through the company’s widespread branch network, covering most regions in Oman, as well as its digital platforms, including the Khedmah app and website.