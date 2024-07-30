Muscat: In a milestone that underscores customer trust and cements its leadership in the electronic payment industry, Oman Investment and Finance Company (OIFC) has reached a record number of one million downloads of its ‘Khedmah’ mobile application, the most trusted electronic payment channel in the Sultanate of Oman. This remarkable achievement highlights the excellence of Khedmah's digital solutions and the app's esteemed reputation among its users. Furthermore, it is a testament to the success of the developments that Khedmah has brought to the electronic payment landscape in the Sultanate, and its commitment to innovation and excellence in providing a seamless and secure digital payment experience.

Commenting on this occasion, Mr. Said Ahmed Safrar, Chief Executive Officer, Oman Investment and Finance Company (OIFC) Khedmah, said, "We are immensely proud to achieve this great milestone, which reflects the company's progressive approach in pushing the boundaries of innovation to provide unparalleled digital solutions to our esteemed customers. One million downloads of the Khedmah app is a testament to the efforts made by the Khedmah team to elevate the services provided and underlines the company’s continuous endeavours to drive the digital transformation journey in the country. This success would not have been possible without the support and trust of our customers. We consider this achievement a motivator to set more benchmarks and intensify our efforts to provide digital solutions that keep pace with the latest developments and meet our customers' growing needs."

The Khedmah app features a variety of services, including electricity, water, telecommunications, and internet bill payments. It also offers services such as recharging electricity meters and mobile phones, vehicle insurance, and paying monthly subscriptions for the Social Protection Fund. Additionally, the app allows inquiries and payment of traffic fines to the Royal Oman Police. Moreover, customers can buy and recharge entertainment vouchers and access several services, including purchasing remote learning lessons from TutorComp. Customers can also donate to various charitable organizations through the app.

It is worth noting that this year, Khedmah launched its innovative E-wallet, Khedmah Pay, through the Khedmah app, providing a seamless and secure digital payment experience. The company was awarded the prestigious title of ‘Most Powerful Omani Brand’ in the ‘Electronic Payment’ category in recognition of its innovative initiatives in the digital payment scene in the country.

Oman Investments and Finance Company (OIFC) Khedmah has been the leading company in the Sultanate in the field of billing and collection for four decades. Khedmah offers a central point for customers to pay all their public service bills through its network of 61 branches, covering various governorates and regions nationwide, in addition to kiosks strategically located across the country. Furthermore, its electronic platforms such as the Khedmah mobile application, website and the pioneering E-wallet, Khedmah Pay, have revolutionized digital payments, further enhancing convenience and accessibility for all.