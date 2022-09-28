Muscat: One of the leading investment and services companies in the Sultanate, Oman Investment and Finance Company (Khedmah), has been at the forefront of advocating digitalisation whilst leveraging the benefits of technology and incorporating the latest digital advancements into their operations. In line with the same agenda, Khemdah recently collaborated with OpenSooq, a classified ad and E-commerce website and mobile app catering to the MENA region, to make OpenSooq’s advertisement vouchers more easily accessible to individuals. Customers can sign in to their Khedmah app and purchase OpenSooq vouchers from the E-store. The vouchers will be sent to them via E-mail, WhatsApp or SMS.

“This collaboration will lead to enhancing customer service within the domain of online purchasing by making it easy for them to obtain vouchers from anywhere and at any time they prefer. Whilst Khedmah has remained steadfast in its commitment to its digital goals, it has also focused on continuously enhancing its value-added services by partnering with popular digital platforms, including OpenSouq. Such mutually beneficial collaborations have helped us to contribute meaningfully to the country’s digitalisation strategy and catalyse economic progress,” commented Said bin Ahmed Safrar, Chief Executive Officer of OIFC.

As per OpenSooq’s guidelines, customers get only a limited number of free ad posts, following which they need to purchase a voucher to continue posting ads. Being enlisted on the Khedmah app will enable OpenSooq to expand its customer base and reach a wider segment of the audience.

The Khedmah application enables citizens, residents and businesses to pay electricity, water and telecommunications bills in the Sultanate. Users can also pay the dues of the Public Authority for Social Insurance (PASI) as well as recharge their prepaid phones and electricity. Furthermore, customers can renew subscriptions to recreational and entertainment digital platforms and subscribe to internet packages through their smartphones without visiting the company’s branches. Adding further value and expanding its service portfolio, Dhofar Insurance Company customers can now renew their vehicle insurance via the app and website, saving time, effort and money.

