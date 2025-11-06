Abu Dhabi, UAE – Khazna Data Centers, a global leader in hyperscale digital infrastructure, has enhanced its climate risk preparedness by deploying AlphaGeo, an AI-powered platform for environmental and infrastructure resilience analytics.

The move reinforces Khazna’s leadership in sustainable infrastructure and supports its alignment with the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 strategy.

Through AlphaGeo, Khazna now conducts forward-looking climate risk assessments across its entire portfolio, integrating physical climate projections, infrastructure resilience, and socio-economic indicators into site selection and planning. The platform is actively supporting engineering, ESG, and finance teams with real-time data that informs long-term design decisions and operational risk management.

“Climate change is no longer an abstract risk. It’s a tangible challenge for infrastructure operators with asset-heavy portfolios. AlphaGeo enables us to quantify those risks, surface vulnerabilities, and act on them,” said Elisabetta Baronio, Senior Program Manager – ESG at Khazna. “This is a critical step in turning our sustainability goals into operational resilience.”

Already, insights from the platform have validated the future readiness of several Khazna sites and prompted improvements in areas such as water access planning and temperature-resilient equipment specification. The integration has also sparked broader cross-functional collaboration and will contribute to long-term financial exposure modelling.

By embedding climate intelligence into the core of its operations, Khazna continues to set a benchmark for responsible, future-ready digital infrastructure, supporting national priorities while enabling customers to grow sustainably.

"Data centers sit at the nexus of the energy and digital economies. They represent both a growing share of the world's industrial Capex and of economic output via the AI-powered applications they support. AlphaGeo is proud to partner with Khazna to enhance the UAE's resilience as a vital global data hub,” said Dr. Parag Khanna, Founder & CEO of AlphaGeo.

About Khazna Data Centers

As one of the fastest growing hyperscale data center platforms globally, Khazna Data Centers enables the growth of artificial intelligence (AI) and digital economies by delivering advanced infrastructure with unparalleled energy efficiency. Khazna is at the forefront of data center technology, pioneering solutions that combine innovation, resiliency, and sustainability. Khazna empowers governments, businesses, and societies to thrive in the digital age with data centers that are designed to handle the high-density computing requirements essential for the next-generation, AI-powered applications powering the future economy.

About AlphaGeo

AlphaGeo (www.alphageo.ai) is an AI-powered geospatial analytics platform shaping the future of climate adaptation and resilient investing. We are a category-building company defining and guiding resilient investing — combining climate, socioeconomic, demographic, macroeconomic and financial indicators, amongst others, to deliver a first-of-its-kind holistic view of location risk, resilience, and dynamism. Trusted by leading firms — including Khazna, EQT, and Oaktree — as well as sovereign wealth and pension funds worldwide, AlphaGeo supports both defensive (risk management and reporting) and offensive (market research, due diligence, and acquisitions) use cases, helping clients avert losses while securing first-mover advantage in resilient geographies.