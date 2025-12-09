Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Khazna Data Centers, a global leader in hyperscale digital infrastructure, today announced the appointment of Mohammed Bin Hassan as Country Head for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This appointment follows Khazna’s acquisition of land covering 225,000 sqm in Dammam to develop local data center capacity.

In his new role, Bin Hassan will strengthen Khazna’s presence in Saudi Arabia, deepen partnerships with local clients, and drive sustainable capacity growth in the country as it pursues the transformation objectives of Vision 2030.

Bin Hassan has over two decades of experience driving digital transformation and national technology strategies across Saudi Arabia’s public and private sectors. He served as Chief Digital Officer at a PIF company, where he launched its first Digital Strategy, and at Vision 2030, where he led the SAR 6 billion 4th Industrial Revolution strategy, advancing industrial and innovation growth.

At Khazna, Bin Hassan will oversee the launch of the company’s new site in Dammam, where Khazna will develop up to 200 MW of AI-ready capacity, while more broadly leading and accelerating Khazna’s expansion in Saudi Arabia. These data centers, as well as future sites as Khazna grows, will complement existing efforts to build out sovereign infrastructure supporting the Saudi Arabian national agenda.

“Over the past decade, Saudi Arabia has laid some of the strongest digital and AI foundations in the world. Under Vision 2030, the Kingdom has surged into the global top tier for digital government, with world-leading scores in UN digital services and open-data indices, and an ambitious National Strategy for Data & AI. With Mohammed now leading our operations in Saudi Arabia, we have the right expertise to help the country achieve its national AI goals as complementary partners. We want to help build the foundation beneath the country’s AI-powered future,” said Hassan Alnaqbi, CEO of Khazna Data Centers.

Bin Hassan added: “Khazna is a proven global expert in the hyperscale infrastructure that is essential for powering AI-driven economies. Our entry into the Kingdom reflects a long-term commitment to enabling Saudi Arabia’s digital economy goals under Vision 2030. I’m honored to lead this next chapter as we build infrastructure that not only meets future demand, but accelerates innovation, resilience, and national progress.”

Khazna’s entry into Saudi Arabia will supercharge the level of hyperscale capacity – and the expertise to build and operate it – within the Kingdom. Khazna, the largest hyperscale wholesale data center provider in the region, currently runs 30 live data centers, representing a portfolio of almost 650MW in energy-efficient capacity. The company is also delivering over 1GW of additional AI-ready capacity across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Italy and other key markets, as it consolidates its position as a global-scale partner for governments and enterprises seeking sovereign, sustainable digital infrastructure.

Khazna’s first data center in Dammam will support a broad spectrum of high-performance workloads for cloud and AI hyperscale deployments. The facility will be constructed with a modular architecture, offering scalable capacity and dynamic adaptability, enabling seamless expansion in response to evolve digital infrastructure needs.

The facility’s flexible design means it can be rapidly configured to accommodate a range of workloads, including GPU clusters for AI deployments with different rack weights and power loads. The design also integrates advanced sustainability features that reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions, and will be built to LEED Gold standards.

About Khazna Data Centers

As one of the fastest growing hyperscale data center platforms globally, Khazna Data Centers enables the growth of artificial intelligence (AI) and digital economies by delivering advanced infrastructure with unparalleled energy efficiency. Khazna is at the forefront of data center technology, pioneering solutions that combine innovation, resiliency, and sustainability. Khazna empowers governments, businesses, and societies to thrive in the digital age with data centers that are designed to handle the high-density computing requirements essential for the next-generation, AI-powered applications powering the future economy.