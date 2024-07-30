Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) has announced that the Khazanat Al Kutub initiative will participate for the first time in the ‘Productive Hands, Sustainable Nation’ exhibition, which will be held in collaboration with the Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan Cultural Centre in Al Ain and set to run until 31 July 2024.

The initiative is taking part in the event in a bid to diversify its participation in events hosted by community organisations and promote the ALC’s publications to visitors to the exhibitions.

Khazanat Al Kutub is set to showcase more than 175 titles at the exhibition, curated from the Kalima Project for Translation, the Esdarat Project, and the Basaer (Insights) series of research papers and studies. The publications cover a wide range of subjects, including children’s and young adult books, travel literature, heritage, history, geography, biographies, literature, arts, sports, natural sciences, social sciences, philosophy, psychology, and general knowledge.

The initiative is also set to participate in an event organised by Tawam Hospital, part of Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), through the Wayana programme. Held in collaboration with the Hospital’s Community Engagement Sector, the event runs until 3 August and will see the Khazanat Al Kutub initiative showcase over 225 titles.

Khazanat Al Kutub aims to enhance cultural and intellectual awareness among all community members, making books accessible and easy to acquire for everyone through direct outreach at various locations throughout the year.