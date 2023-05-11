Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), in collaboration with Khalifa University (KU), has launched a tender to deliver new accommodation and associated facilities for 3,250 students in the UAE capital. This is Abu Dhabi’s latest PPP tender which will be delivered through the emirate’s proven and efficient PPP framework for expanding the role of the private sector in delivering public sector infrastructure and services.

The project is being procured in accordance with the PPP Law and corresponding administrative resolution to facilitate the implementation of the PPP Law (the Regulations) and partnership project guidebook issued by ADIO.

ADIO has now concluded its evaluation of the bids as part of the Request for Qualification (RFQ) process, and has pre-qualified the following companies:

Vision International Investment Company and Aldar Properties (Consortium)

N.V. Besix S.A.

Plenary Group Holdings Pty Ltd

Aberdeen Investcorp Infrastructure Investments Manager Limited

Tamasuk Holding Company

Alghanim International General Trading and Contracting Co. WLL

Pre-qualified bidders will now be invited to participate in the next stage of the procurement process and submit detailed proposals in response to a Request for Proposal (RFP).