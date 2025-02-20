Mouza Al Nasri: KFED is committed to support national ventures and entrepreneurship, and boost the growth of the marine activities and industries related to the marine sector

Dubai, United Arab Emirates - The Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development (KFED) announced its sponsorship to four small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) during its participation in the 31st edition of the Dubai International Boat Show, held at the Dubai Harbour and running until February 23.

The participating companies in exhibition are: ‘Sea & Deep Frame Making,’ renowned for its aquatic necklaces, and accessories and Raisin artwork creations, presently in its tenth year of participation. Other companies include the ‘Al Qeersh Sea Games,’ which organises water sports events such as: Kayak, water skiing, jet skiing, and windsurfing, as well as ‘Hide’, a manufacturer of waterproof marine bags and ‘Hamar,’ a venture which specialises in maritime style and accessories.

Mouza Al Nasri, Acting CEO of KFED, said: ‘At KFED, we strive to uncover the immense potential of national entities that participate in the Dubai International Boat Show, a dynamic global event with a legacy of over three decades. This strategic approach highlights our commitment to drive entrepreneurship within the nation, by boosting the growth of the marine activities and industries related to the marine sector. This is the key to advancing the national economy’s diversity and sustainability, while consolidating the UAE’s leading position within the global tourism landscape. Moreover, the significance of the marine sector is further bolstered by its deep connection to the nation’s rich cultural heritage and history.’

KFED provides financial support, training and consulting services to entrepreneurs and owners, as well as business owners seeking to expand their operations. In 2024, the Fund successfully organised entrepreneurship training courses for 5,658 applicants and conducted group counselling sessions for 613 participants.

These initiatives reflect the Fund’s long-standing efforts to offer comprehensive support and expert guidance to entrepreneurs, empowering them to transform their vision into inspiring success stories.

About Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development:

The Khalifa Fund is an independent, non-profit organisation affiliated with Abu Dhabi Government. Its mission is to nurture the culture of entrepreneurship, promote innovation, and offer support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) within the UAE through a balanced ecosystem.

Founded in 2007 in accordance with Law No. 14 of 2005 and its amendments, the Fund was established to align with the vision of the late His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, former President of the United Arab Emirates.