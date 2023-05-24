Franchise UAE is a one-stop shop for all franchise-related services and is designed to make the buying and selling of franchises more accessible

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development has announced the launch of its new online portal, Franchise UAE, in partnership with leading franchise company, Francorp. The platform is a one-stop shop for all franchise-related services and is designed to promote inbound and outbound franchising, making it easier for businesses to buy and sell franchises. The portal also provides value-adding support services for franchisors and franchisees in Abu Dhabi.

Franchise UAE is designed to cater to both existing, homegrown businesses seeking to develop a franchise and aspiring entrepreneurs looking to invest in an established business concept. Franchise UAE has two main streams, one of which helps businesses through the buying and selling process of a franchise, while the other helps in two phases. Phase 1 includes a franchisability quiz, FRA Survey & Quiz, and FRA Audit Report, while phase 2 is the Franchise Development Program, which is a comprehensive service that enables businesses to launch a sales and marketing campaign, create a comprehensive franchise program, and effectively recruit, train, and service franchisees.

HE Alia Al Mazrouei, CEO of Khalifa Fund stated: "The launch of Franchise UAE is an important step in the growth and development of franchising in Abu Dhabi. Franchise UAE will play a vital role in promoting inbound and outbound franchising and will provide much-needed support to businesses looking to expand their operations through franchising. We are pleased to partner with Francorp on this project and are confident that Franchise UAE will be a valuable resource for businesses in Abu Dhabi."

Franchise UAE's selected project partner for this platform is Francorp, a leading global franchise consulting firm with over 40 years of experience. The Franchise Development Program comes in three iterations: The Partial Development Program, The Basic Program, and The Full Program, which offer a range of services from strategic planning and program structure to legal franchise documentation, franchise operations services, and franchise marketing services.

Imad Charaf Eddine, Chairman and CEO of Francorp Middle East commented: “We are extremely excited and honored partnering with Khalifa Fund in developing the Franchise UAE platform– a new initiative that aims to support local SME’s and entrepreneurs in their plans of expansion and growth. As a bespoke portal to help brands develop their franchise and to recruit quality franchisees, Franchise UAE is a go-to platform for all franchise-related services including but not limited to; buying and selling a franchise, assessing and determining the franchisability of the business as well as 360 Eco-system with access to special value-added services. These services that support the local SMEs on all aspects of their business through preferred suppliers who have been vetted and agreed to special pricing to ensure that local SME’s have a better chance at success and growth. In addition to this educational support in the form of franchise management and sales training will be available. There will also be a platform where business owners will be able to acquire franchise development programs based on their specific requirements.

The Franchise UAE platform with the support of the Khalifa Fund will be the first of its kind all-encompassing tool for local SMEs to be successful”.

Franchise UAE is a welcome addition to the Khalifa Fund's efforts to support and develop SMEs in Abu Dhabi. With its comprehensive range of services and strategic partnerships, Franchise UAE is poised to become a go-to resource for businesses looking to expand their operations through franchising.

For more information about Franchise UAE, visit www.franchiseuae.ae

-Ends-

About Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development

Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development was established in 2007, by virtue of the Law 14 of 2005 and its amendments, in the implementation of the vision of the late Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi. The Khalifa Fund works as an independent, not-for-profit economic development agency of the Government of Abu Dhabi for the development and support of small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs).

The Fund helps to develop local enterprises in Abu Dhabi by instilling and enriching an investment culture amongst UAE nationals. The Fund also seeks to support and develop SMEs in the Emirate.

Khalifa Fund was founded in 2007 with a total capital of AED 300 million, which gradually increased in 2008 to AED 1 billion, in order to meet the growing demand for the Fund’s services. In 2011, the Fund’s total capital was increase to AED 2 billion, and the Fund covered all of the UAE through a network of branches.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Cameron Hurrion

KBS Strategies

cameron@kbsstrategies.com