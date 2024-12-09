Abu Dhabi, UAE: Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development has announced the winners of its inaugural Entrepreneurship Competition, celebrating the remarkable achievements of entrepreneurs spearheading innovation across Abu Dhabi’s priority sectors. The competition featured three key sectors: Robotics & AI, Agritech & Aquatech, and Biolife & Healthcare. It aimed to attract exceptional entrepreneurs and pioneering SMEs, empower them to deliver measurable and impactful solutions, and contribute to sustainable economic growth.

The closing ceremony was held as part of Abu Dhabi Business Week, where the winners of the competition were revealed after a rigorous selection process. Their innovative solutions were commended for their potential to address complex challenges and create impact.

VIAI Technologies emerged as the winner of the Robotics & AI category with their revolutionary smart glasses that leverage artificial intelligence to optimise athletic performance and enhance decision-making during training and competition. HyveGeo Limited secured the top position in the Agritech & Aquatech category for their innovative biochar technology, which tackles climate change and food security by transforming desert landscapes into fertile farmland through carbon sequestration and soil regeneration. Nutrigenics Care was awarded the Biolife & Healthcare category for their AI-driven nutritional platform, which redefines health management through personalised insights and real-time engagement tools.

The winners will receive financial support to further develop their projects, as well as access to mentorship and resources to aid in scaling their solutions. This initiative is part of Khalifa Fund’s broader mission to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s entrepreneurial ecosystem, contributing to a dynamic and knowledge-driven economy.

Commenting on the winners, Mouza Obaid Al Nasri, Acting CEO of Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, stated: “The winners of the first Khalifa Fund Entrepreneurship Competition have demonstrated an exceptional calibre of innovation and entrepreneurial ambition that we strive to cultivate in Abu Dhabi. This initiative is part of our commitment to advancing key priority sectors in alignment with our objectives and the broader aspirations of Abu Dhabi’s Economic Vision, as well as promoting Abu Dhabi as a global hub for innovation, entrepreneurship, and sustainable development”

She further remarked: "This competition underscores Khalifa Fund’s steadfast efforts in empowering entrepreneurs as catalysts for transformation by fostering their creativity and potential. Such initiatives keep them motivated to stay informed about the latest trends and challenges in targeted sectors, keep pace with the global economic landscape, and apply their skills to find brilliant solutions, contributing to a promising and prosperous economy. We would like to extend our gratitude to the judging panel, Khalifa Fund team responsible for organising the competition, and everyone who participated and presented promising ideas and innovative concepts."

Khalifa Fund Entrepreneurship Competition served as a key feature of Abu Dhabi Business Week, offering participants a valuable platform to expand their networks and establish connections with leading experts, investors, and industry pioneers, which accelerate the growth of their businesses, strengthen their market presence in a competitive environment, and amplify their contributions to Abu Dhabi’s thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Through initiatives like this, Khalifa Fund reinforces its leadership in cultivating a culture of entrepreneurship, nurturing groundbreaking ideas, and driving transformation within the SME sector to ensure long-term innovation and economic prosperity.

About Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development

Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development was established in 2007 by virtue of Law 14 of 2005 and its amendments in the implementation of the vision of the late Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Khalifa Fund works as an independent, not-for-profit economic development agency of the Government of Abu Dhabi for the development and support of small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs).

The Fund helps to develop local enterprises in Abu Dhabi through instilling and enriching an investment culture amongst UAE nationals. The Fund also seeks to support and develop SMEs in the Emirate.

Khalifa Fund was founded in 2007 with a total capital of AED 300 million, which gradually increased in 2008 to AED 1 billion in order to meet the growing demand for the Fund’s services. In 2011, the Fund’s total capital was increased to AED 2 billion, and the Fund covered all of the UAE through a network of branches.

