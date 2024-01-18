Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development and Cari, a food delivery application, have announced their strategic partnership, which comes as part of Khalifa Fund’s efforts to support local F&B businesses with their delivery process. The partnership provides a wide range of benefits intended to strengthen F&B businesses and encourage their economic development.

This strategic partnership promises business owners substantial advantages and exceptional benefits. Cari is set to provide Khalifa Fund members unlimited support by expanding its market reach and dedicating specific account managers for each business, ensuring personalized services and support by providing ongoing consultation as they start their online journey.

Khalifa Fund members are exempt from all registration and renewal fees, which facilitates the registration process for entrepreneurs to sell their products and enhance their profitability in the long run. The partnership also provides business owners the convenience of offering a customer acquisition cost (CAC) of 36 AED instead of 48 to restaurants and a CAC of 12 AED instead of 48 AED to Cafes, ensuring better cash flow management for establishments. Business owners can also benefit from significant savings, with free onboarding into Cari platform, reducing overhead costs and enabling sustainable business growth.

Her Excellency Alia Al Mazrouei, CEO of Khalifa Fund, stated: "We are thrilled to be partnering with Cari to help promote and nurture entrepreneurial achievement and growth of Emirati entrepreneurs. This collaboration poses a significant step towards enhancing the involvement of Emirati entrepreneurs in the F&B sector and supporting their contribution to the fastgrowing e-commerce sector. This partnership represents an opportunity for entrepreneurs to benefit from various tools, helping them become more efficient and have direct access to the platform's extensive customer base by increasing their brand's online visibility and reach.

Our partnership with Cari perfectly aligns with our vision of creating a dynamic entrepreneurial ecosystem while providing unwavering support for the growth of sustainable businesses."

Collaborating with Cari presents an exceptional opportunity for F&B businesses to broaden their exposure and connect with a broader clientele. Cari is a highly-regarded platform that offers diverse resources to foster business growth and prosperity. By enrolling with Cari, business owners can boost their digital footprint, increase their reach, and ultimately increase revenue, propelling their business to new heights.

To take advantage of these transformative benefits, interested business owners are encouraged to apply by visiting the link: https://share-eu1.hsforms.com/1kJMGQIj3Tsm7c6q5_guWbAg3av4

About Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development

Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development was established in 2007, by the virtue of the Law 14 of 2005 and its amendments, in the implementation of the vision of the late Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The Khalifa Fund works as an independent, not-for-profit economic development agency of the Government of Abu Dhabi for the development and support of small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs).

The Fund helps to develop local enterprises in Abu Dhabi through instilling and enriching an investment culture amongst UAE nationals. The Fund also seeks to support and develop SMEs in the Emirate.

Khalifa Fund was founded in 2007 with a total capital of AED 300 million, which gradually increased in 2008 to AED 1 billion, in order to meet the growing demand for the Fund’s services. In 2011, the Fund’s total capital was increase to AED 2 billion, and the Fund covered all of the UAE through a network of branches.

