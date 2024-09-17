‘Together for Education’ runs between 16 September and 15 October 2024 and aims to empower individuals and community sectors and provide them with ways to support low-income students by alleviating outstanding debts

UAE, Abu Dhabi: The Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation in partnership with the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an announced the launch of ‘Together for Education’ held under the theme ‘Equipping minds, shaping futures’; a campaign that aims to allocate social contributions towards supporting low-income families in Abu Dhabi by paying overdue school fees.

Running between 16 September and 15 October 2024, the campaign aims to allocate AED 100 million of social contributions from individuals and corporates, to support 6,000 students. The project will also assist in covering the operational costs of eligible schools in the UAE, as well as providing necessary school supplies and assisting with school fees to enable students to continue their educational journey

The campaign aims to support students from low-income families, offering them the opportunity to finish their education and build a better future for themselves and their communities, thus upholding the right of every student in the UAE to receive quality education. It further cements Abu Dhabi’s and the UAE’s contributions to humanitarian efforts, underscores the Emirati society’s commitment to initiatives that support community cohesion, and emphasizes the values of giving and sharing, reinforcing the strong sense of social solidarity for which the UAE community is known for.

‘Together for Education’ is a collaborative initiative jointly organized and managed by the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation and the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an. The authority launches a campaign to raise social contributions for community members and institutions and which will then be allocated and deployed towards the campaign to support students from low-income families in Abu Dhabi, in addition to supporting the educational and social needs of the community.

As the Government of Abu Dhabi’s official channel to receive social contributions, the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an supports and empowers the community to participate in delivering sustainable, innovative solutions which addresses wide-ranging social priorities to deliver long-lasting impact and benefit individuals from the community.

His Excellency Mohamed Haji Al-Khoury, Director General of the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, said the 'Together for Education' campaign aligns with the Foundation's mission of reinforcing the culture of social solidarity in the UAE community, as well as with its strategy of adopting innovative initiatives and collaborating with national entities. This collaboration ensures students' access to education, fulfilling their aspirations, advancing their skills, and allowing them to contribute positively to their communities.

"The launch of this campaign jointly by the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation and the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma'an to support thousands of low-income students in the UAE is an outstanding milestone added to the nation's track record of giving and philanthropy. The initiative's main goal is to help overcome economic and social obstacles that could prevent students from completing their education," he said.

His Excellency Eng. Abdullah Al Ameri, Director General of the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma'an said: “The “Together for Education” campaign opens the door for organized contribution efforts and gives everyone the opportunity to contribute towards this cause, sustainably and through an easy and smooth mechanism.

‘Together for Education’ is the latest in a series of inspired initiatives launched in the UAE to support students and ensure they have access to education and enable them to fulfil their academic and career ambitions. This goal is in line with the values of the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, of addressing pressing social priorities by empowering individuals and organisations to contribute meaningfully in addressing these priorities and embrace a culture of taking care of each other.”

“Our partnership with the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation to lead this campaign utilizing the contributions we collate reflects our joint belief in the need to support the social and service enterprises and non-profit to provide solutions to social priorities and build a collaborative and cohesive community.” he added.

The campaign aims to cover the operational costs of several schools and applications to receive support through this campaign should be submitted via (Ma'an - Together for Education) (maan.gov.ae) on the Authority of Social Contribution - Ma’an while federal and local entities will help list and determine beneficiaries.

‘Together for Education’ campaign dedicated four easy channels to receive the contributions of individuals and organizations, including the Authority of Social Contribution Ma’an online platform, ATMs (deposits made to the official bank account AE130354031003988349007 at First Abu Dhabi Bank in the UAE dirham, or through contribution kiosks found in shopping malls and other locations.

Stemming from the basic fact that education is the key to progress and success across communities, the campaign builds upon the success of previous humanitarian campaigns launched in the UAE to provide quality education for all students.

It reflects the nation's vision and focus on meeting basic human needs and rights, including the right to education.

'Together for Education' reflects the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation's mission to support education and ensure every student in the UAE receives it. The Foundation partners with local entities to provide the right conditions for students from low-income families to complete their education comfortably.

The campaign also reflects the Authority of Social Contribution - Ma'an’s vision of building a collaborative community who deliver sustainable solutions to societal priorities, enhancing the quality of life for all in Abu Dhabi.

Founded in February 2019 by the Department of Community Development Abu Dhabi, the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, supports and empowers the community including individuals, private and government sector enabling them to create social impact through growing an active third sector including social enterprises and voluntary groups and creating collaboration between sectors to drive social innovation

The Authority of Social Contribution - Ma’an brings together the Government, private sector and civil society with the objective of supporting innovative solutions and contributing to the development of strong, active, collaborative and inclusive communities.

As the Government of Abu Dhabi’s official channel to receive contributions for social priorities, the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an ensures fundraising is distributed to causes across the entire Abu Dhabi community in sectors including health, education, environment, the social sector and infrastructure.

The authority provides resources and support to seed and grow community-based organisations, raise and allocate funds towards community-based groups and social initiatives, and promote community engagement and a culture of volunteering.