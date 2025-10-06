Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: The Bahrain Technology Companies Society (BTECH) has announced Khaleeji Bank’s support as a Gold Sponsor for the “Technical Innovators” initiative, which sponsors information and communications technology students from Bahraini universities to participate in GITEX Global 2025, the region’s largest technology exhibition, taking place on 13–17 October at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

This initiative aligns with the bank’s strategy to nurture the energy of Bahraini youth and encourage them to explore global technological experiences. It aims to refine their skills and inspire innovative solutions that strengthen the Kingdom’s position in the digital sector.

Participants will have the opportunity to learn about the latest advances in technology and present projects in artificial intelligence, financial technology, data analysis, cybersecurity, and application and platform development. The experience will enhance their visibility in the tech industry and broaden their future career prospects.

Sattam Algosaibi, CEO of Khaleeji Bank, commented: “We are proud to be part of an initiative that places Bahraini youth at the heart of global technology events. We are confident that their participation in GITEX will propel them toward greater innovation and creativity and help prepare national cadres to lead the Kingdom’s digital transformation.”

Algosaibi added: “At Khaleeji Bank, we believe that investment in youth is investment in the future. Our sponsorship of initiatives that grant our youth exceptional opportunities to learn, develop, and engage with world-leading experts and technology leaders reflects this commitment.”

For his part Rashid Al Snan, Chairman of BTECH, expressed his appreciation for this partnership, stating: “This sponsorship models exemplary collaboration between the banking and technology sectors. It represents a vital step in supporting Bahraini youth, giving them space to showcase their skills and contribute to the future of the digital industry.”

