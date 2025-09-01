Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Khaleeji Bank, one of Bahrain’s leading Islamic banks, has announced a strategic partnership with the eTijwaal App, a leading digital platform providing eSIM services for travellers.

This collaboration aims to deliver seamless and convenient connectivity solutions to the bank’s clients during travel, as well as enjoy exclusive cashback offers of up to 15% when using Khaleeji Credit Cards to purchase eSIMs through the eTijwaal App.

The eTijwaal App is among the first in the Middle East to offer eSIM services for travellers, enabling users to instantly purchase and activate eSIMs for over 190 countries at competitive prices. The platform simplifies communication abroad by avoiding high roaming charges, ensuring security and providing reliable connection without the need for traditional SIM cards.

Under this partnership, Infinite Credit Card holders will receive a 15% cashback on the purchase of a Global 365 DAYS eSIM, and a 10% cashback on all other eSIM cards. Platinum Credit Card holders will earn 7% cashback on all eSIMs, while Gold and Classic Credit Card holders will receive 5% cashback on all eSIMs.

Ms. Ameera Ahmed Al Abbasi, Head of Retail Banking at Khaleeji Bank, stated “We are committed to offering innovative solutions that enrich our clients’ experiences and provide added value. Through our partnership with eTijwaal, we enable our clients to benefit from modern digital services that meet their travel needs and keep them connected wherever they are.”

She added “This new offer provides cashback options ranging from 5% to 15%, reflecting our dedication to rewarding our clients for using our credit cards in various aspects of their daily lives. We believe that providing eSIMs will significantly enhance travel experiences, making them more convenient and enjoyable.”

Ms. Al Abbasi concluded “We remain focused on forming successful digital partnerships that combine innovative banking solutions with modern technology, reinforcing Khaleeji’s position as a leading bank in the Kingdom of Bahrain for comprehensive and contemporary banking experiences.”

Khaleeji is a leading Islamic Bank that strives to achieve clients’ ambitions through an Islamic Banking model that offers a comprehensive range of high quality Shari’a-complaint banking services and investment opportunities to individuals and companies.

Visit Khaleeji Bank's website at www.khaleeji.bank and follow the bank's social media accounts for the latest news and offers: Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, and the X platform.