Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Khaleeji Bank, one of the leading Islamic Banks in the Kingdom of Bahrain, is celebrating the advent of the Holy Month of Ramadan with its valued clients by launching exclusive and distinctive offers for Khaleeji Credit Card holders, offering the chance to receive a full 100% Cashback for 100 lucky winners, in addition to many other benefits.

This unique Ramadan offer enables the bank’s Credit Card holders to enjoy 100% Cashback on purchases made during the Holy Month using their Khaleeji Credit Cards at supermarkets, restaurants, cafés, and through mobile applications. This includes both the primary Credit Card and any supplementary cards issued. The campaign will run throughout Ramadan, reflecting Khaleeji’s commitment to sharing the joy of various national and Islamic occasions with its clients, particularly during Ramadan which is considered an ideal opportunity to encourage generosity and sharing.

Commenting on this initiative, Ms. Ameera Ahmed Al Abbasi, Head of Retail Banking at Khaleeji Bank, stated “We are delighted to share the joy of the Holy Month with our valued clients by launching this rewarding campaign, which embodies Khaleeji’s dedication to providing exceptional banking services that meet our clients’ expectations and offer financial solutions during this blessed month.”

She added: “We encourage all our valued clients to seize this unique opportunity during the Holy Month and apply for their Credit Cards today, using them for their purchases at supermarkets, restaurants, cafés, and through mobile applications to stand a chance of being among 100 lucky winners of a full 100% Cashback, as well as enjoying many exclusive benefits that include discounts at over 100 commercial outlets in the Kingdom of Bahrain during Ramadan.”

Khaleeji is a leading Islamic Bank that strives to achieve clients’ ambitions through an Islamic Banking model that offers a comprehensive range of high quality Shari'a-complaint banking services and investment opportunities to individuals and companies.

Visit Khaleeji Bank's website at www.khaleeji.bank and follow the bank’s verified social media accounts on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, and X platforms to stay updated on the latest news and offers.