We the Women returns for its fourth edition on October 29, 2025, at The Address Skyview, Dubai, bringing together influential women from across industries to share insights, challenges, and real-world solutions.

Led by Emmy-nominated journalist Barkha Dutt, the conference fosters candid conversations on ambition, identity, leadership, and mental well-being — providing a safe space for connection and community.

With the UAE leading in gender parity and innovation, the event reflects the country’s ongoing commitment to supporting women in business, policy, media, and beyond — attracting both global aspirants and home-grown talent.

Dubai: The secret is out: there has never been a better time to be a woman of ambition. Especially in the UAE, which believes in helping women realise their dreams. With a number of aspirants flocking to the country for the chance to make their business ideas come to fruition and homegrown and innovative plans in the works, this is the perfect moment for the Khaleej Times’ event We the Women, which will return for its fourth edition to Dubai’s Address Skyview on October 29, 2025.

The one-day conference – which brings together women from the entrepreneurial field to talk about their experiences, their challenges and tips to overcome obstacles – will be helmed by Emmy-nominated journalist Barkha Dutt in association with KT Events.

The series celebrates the achievements of women from across the board --- from policymakers and politicians to influencers and business leaders, who offer real-time practical advice, anecdotes, and solutions to challenges that women in the workplace face on a daily basis. In the past, We The Women's stage in the UAE has ho0sted luminaries such as first Emirati filmmaker Nayla Al Khaja, paralympian Jessica Smith, podcaster Tracy Harmoush, influencer Noor Stars, Emirati athlete Hana Nabulsi, founder of Cinema Akil Butheina Kazim, Dubai Economy and Tourism's Suhaila Ghubash, among others.

At the helm of the event is the renowned Indian journalist Barkha Dutt, who has been at the forefront of the dialogue on women's empowerment in India. She is an Emmy-nominated journalist and Washington Post columnist, and the curator of the We The Women conference, having established it as a leading women-centric conference in India.

Reflecting on the conference's UAE success, Dutt said, “This conference brings together women from all spheres of life and stages of growth – offering opportunities for them to connect, network, and gain solutions to problems they didn’t even know existed sometimes. We aim to educate, empower, and bring to the surface issues that impact real women in the real world on an everyday basis. Together, we can find a solution, a way forward.”

“Being at the top often comes at the price of loneliness,” Dutt has said before, adding that in her experience, “at every stage, you have to fight at least four or five times harder, and when you get success, there will be people who will try to punish you for your ambition, professionalism and competence. Sometimes, you get noticed easily because you are a woman doing a job that's associated with a man. But sometimes because they notice you more, they also judge you more. But here, with this conference, we work towards making our own tribe, our little support system that can help us weather any storm.”