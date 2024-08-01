Riyadh: King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSHRC) has renewed its accreditation as an Academic Medical Centre for an additional three years from the Joint Commission International (JCI). This renewal upholds the prestigious accreditation first granted in 2000, making KFSHRC the first healthcare institution in Saudi Arabia to achieve this distinction, reflecting the hospital's commitment to providing tertiary healthcare in accordance with the highest international standards.

KFSHRC was also the first hospital in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to be accredited as an Academic Medical Centre by JCI in 2014. This accreditation represents a global recognition of the hospital's commitment to high-quality care and comprehensive patient safety standards. The JCI standards are designed by healthcare experts worldwide to drive positive change, support continuous quality improvement, assist in reducing risks, and build a culture of patient safety.

It is noteworthy that King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 20th globally, in the list of the world's top 250 Academic Medical Centres for the second consecutive year and recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to the 2024 Brand Finance rankings. Additionally, in the same year, it was ranked among the world's best 250 hospitals by Newsweek magazine.