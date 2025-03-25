Riyadh: King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) is proud to host MESH Core Riyadh 2025, a specialized conference and training program in healthcare innovation presented by Mass General Brigham, on April 14–15, 2025, at the Intercontinental Hotel in Riyadh.

Held under the patronage of His Excellency Mr. Yousef Al-Benyan, Minister of Education of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the event will bring together leading minds from Saudi Arabia and around the world to develop innovation skills in this vital sector. Over the course of two intensive days, participants will engage in hands-on training, expert-led discussions, and exclusive networking opportunities.

MESH Core, the official award-winning innovation program, provides participants with essential knowledge across key innovation domains, along with real-world insights from global and regional healthcare pioneers. The event is expected to inspire groundbreaking advancements in the healthcare industry.

Designed for physicians, researchers, investors, startups, executives, and students, MESH Core Riyadh 2025 will offer unparalleled access to the latest developments in digital health, artificial intelligence in medicine, biotechnology, and healthcare entrepreneurship. Attendees can participate in interactive workshops, startup pitch sessions, and strategic discussions on the future of healthcare investment and technological transformation.

Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, Mass General Brigham is an integrated academic healthcare system founded by Massachusetts General Hospital and Brigham and Women’s Hospital. The system includes five Harvard-affiliated teaching hospitals and spans the full spectrum of healthcare—from prestigious academic medical centers to local community hospitals and home care services.

Established in 2016, the MESH Incubator™ is Mass General Brigham’s in-house entrepreneurship accelerator, integrated with Harvard Medical School. It is the first incubator of its kind embedded within a hospital system, with a dedicated physical space to foster innovation. Since its inception, MESH has supported over 2,500 clinicians and researchers through projects, patents, company formation, and innovation education. MESH also operates MESH Core, Mass General Brigham’s official certificate Healthcare Innovation Bootcamp and annual conference, now hosted on-site across multiple continents.

KFSHRC is honoured to sponsor and host this transformative event in collaboration with NEOM and King Saud University, reinforcing its dedication to advancing healthcare research, innovation, and global collaboration. With Saudi Arabia positioning itself as a leader in medical and technological advancements, this event will serve as a key platform for industry experts and visionaries to exchange ideas, foster new partnerships, and accelerate the region’s healthcare evolution.

MESH Core Riyadh 2025 will take place at the King Faisal Hall at the Riyadh Intercontinental Hotel on April 14 and 15. Attendees are encouraged to register early to secure their place at this exclusive gathering. please visit: https://meshcoreriyadh2025.eventy.sa/

KFSHRC has achieved remarkable recognition, ranking first in the Middle East and Africa and 15th globally on the list of the world's top 250 Academic Medical Centres for the third consecutive year. It has also been named the most valuable healthcare brand in both the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to the 2025 Brand Finance rankings. Furthermore, in the same year, KFSHRC was recognised among the world's top 250 hospitals and included in Newsweek magazine’s 2025 list of the World's Best Smart Hospitals. For more information, please visit www.kfshrc.edu.sa or contact our media team at mediacoverage@kfshrc.edu.sa