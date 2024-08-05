Riyadh: King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSHRC) in Jeddah successfully treated a 54-year-old woman suffering from severe congestive heart failure and multiple valve diseases. The operation involved a catheter-based procedure, a safer and innovative alternative to open-heart surgery, which may put the patient’s life at risk considering her critical condition. This new medical breakthrough reflects KFSHRC’s unwavering commitment to delivering life-saving and innovative treatment options.

Given the patient's critical health condition, the catheter-based treatment was selected as a preferred treatment to manage the high risks associated with the traditional surgical approach. The medical team needed an integrated and effective treatment option and decided on the catheter procedure to ensure the patient's safety and improve her overall well-being.

Prior to the treatment, the patient had a complex health condition. She suffered severe left ventricular systolic dysfunction with congestive heart failure, in addition to multiple significant valve abnormalities in the form of severe aortic insufficiency, severe mitral stenosis and regurgitation, and pulmonary hypertension. These issues led to difficulty breathing and extreme fatigue, making her daily activities highly challenging.

Previously suffering from rheumatic heart disease and coronary artery disease, the patient underwent coronary artery bypass surgery and mitral valve repair in 2019 to improve blood flow to the heart and reduce symptoms associated with valve diseases.

The catheter technique offers a minimally invasive alternative, reducing surgical risks and complications for patients who are not suitable for traditional chest incisions. This procedure addresses multiple valve conditions, reducing valvular regurgitation for better patient care, improved treatment outcomes, shorter hospital stays, and faster recovery.

This medical breakthrough opens the door to broader applications in catheter-based treatments to reach a wider segment of patients with complex heart conditions. It highlights KFSHRC’s commitment to innovation and delivering advanced medical solutions that go beyond conventional approaches.

It is noteworthy that King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 20th globally, in the list of the world's top 250 Academic Medical Centres for the second consecutive year and recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to the 2024 Brand Finance rankings. Additionally, in the same year, it was ranked among the world's best 250 hospitals by Newsweek magazine.