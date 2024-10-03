Riyadh: King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) is spearheading Saudi Arabia's ambitious goal of becoming a global leader in biotechnology. Through groundbreaking advancements in genomics, biomanufacturing, and sustainable healthcare, KFSHRC is transforming the country's healthcare landscape.

One of KFSHRC's most significant achievements is the localization of CAR T-cell therapy production. By producing these life-saving therapies domestically, the hospital has reduced treatment costs by a substantial 80% and improved patient access. The hospital's Genomics Centre is also at the forefront of precision medicine, utilizing advanced genetic analysis to develop personalized treatment plans.

KFSHRC's commitment to innovation extends beyond clinical care. The hospital's researchers have made significant strides in biomedical research, including developing the country's first genetically engineered mice using CRISPR-Cas9 gene-editing technology.

Recognizing the importance of a robust biotechnology ecosystem, KFSHRC has partnered with the King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) to establish the National Biotechnology Centre. This collaboration aims to bridge the gap between scientific discovery and commercialization.

Dr. Edward Cupler, Executive Director of Research and Innovation at KFSHRC, emphasized Saudi Arabia's potential to become a biotechnology powerhouse, driven by the hospital's pioneering work in CAR T-cell therapy, genomics, and AI.

KFSHRC has invested heavily in education and training programs to sustain its growth. The hospital is reducing reliance on imports and fostering self-sufficiency in the biotechnology sector by developing local expertise in genomics, regenerative medicine, and bioinformatics. These efforts also attract top talent worldwide, further solidifying Saudi Arabia's position as a rising biotechnology leader.

KFSHRC's accomplishments have not gone unnoticed. For two consecutive years, the hospital has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 20th globally in the list of the world's top 250 Academic Medical Centres. Additionally, it has been recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Middle East and named among the world's best 250 hospitals by Newsweek magazine.