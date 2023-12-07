Manama, Bahrain: Kuwait Finance House – Bahrain, one of the leading Islamic banks in the Kingdom of Bahrain, proudly unveils a groundbreaking campaign offering a Sharia’a compliant 6-month maximum, profit-accruing grace period on all retail financing products. This initiative represents a significant leap forward in the realm of retail banking, showcasing KFH-Bahrain's dedication to providing their clients with unparalleled flexibility and support.

Through this exceptional offering, clients can enjoy a unique six-month maximum grace period on a diverse range of retail products offered by the bank which are: Tamweely Financing, Real Estate Financing, Social Housing Additional Financing and Auto Financing. KFH-Bahrain recognizes the diverse needs of its clients and is dedicated to ensuring financial empowerment through tailored solutions. The grace period is designed to offer clients a relief period which they need to manage their finances effectively.

Mr. Hamed Mashal, Executive Manager, Head of Retail Banking at KFH-Bahrain expressed enthusiasm about the campaign, stating, "We are committed to understanding the evolving needs of our clients and providing them with the solutions they seek. The 6-month profit accruing grace period we are offering is a testament to our dedication to financial inclusion and support for our valued client base. We believe this campaign will empower our clients to navigate financial challenges with greater ease and confidence."

