People & Planet First: Reinforcing the principle that the safety of people and the protection of the environment go hand in hand

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Reducing paper consumption by 4.6% year-on-year, driving smarter and more sustainable operations Safety Excellence: Strengthening a “Zero Harm” culture under Strategy Plan 2026 to ensure safe, reliable, and resilient mobility

DUBAI, UAE: As the world observed Earth Hour on March 28, Keolis MHI, the leading rail management and operations company, reaffirmed its commitment to global standards in Quality, Health, Safety, and Environment (QHSE). This commitment reinforced a "Zero Harm" philosophy that placed the well-being of passengers and the protection of the environment at the heart of its multimodal operations.

A Foundation of International Excellence

Keolis MHI’s commitment to safeguarding transportation infrastructure is solidified by an extensive portfolio of international certifications, including ISO 45001, ISO 14001, ISO 9001, and ISO 55001. Together, these accreditations reflect a holistic approach to minimizing life-cycle costs and environmental impacts. This excellence is further evidenced by a perfect 100% score in the International Customer Experience Standard (ICXS 2019) and the prestigious 4-star EFQM certification.

Driving Environmental Leadership

In alignment with the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative and the Dubai Urban Plan 2040, Keolis MHI continues to advance environmental sustainability through measurable action. Beyond its 1,876-kWh saving for Earth Hour, the company’s key sustainability accomplishments include achieving an 86% diversion rate of waste from landfills and a 4.6% reduction in paper consumption. These efforts are showcased annually during Sustainability Week, focusing on circular economy innovations.

Digital Excellence and Safety Innovation

A key pillar of the company's strategy is the integration of advanced technologies to enhance operational efficiency:

Zero Harm Policy: Rigorous risk-based inspections and real-time monitoring via the Operational Control Center (OCC).

Rigorous risk-based inspections and real-time monitoring via the Operational Control Center (OCC). Digital Resilience: Implementation of advanced video surveillance and drone-assisted tunnel inspections.

Implementation of advanced video surveillance and drone-assisted tunnel inspections. Safety Awareness: System-wide campaigns in collaboration to promote passenger safety and transport etiquette.

Commenting on this commitment James Delaney, Interim QHSE Director at Keolis MHI, said: ‘Our approach to QHSE goes beyond compliance; it is about setting global benchmarks for excellence in urban mobility. By integrating innovation with a people‑first mindset and fostering a proactive safety culture, we ensure our operations remain among the safest, most reliable, and most sustainable transport systems worldwide.

“For us, the safety of our people and the safety of our planet are two sides of the same coin. QHSE is not just a framework; it is deeply embedded in our corporate culture. Through continuous training, predictive maintenance, and a ‘Just Culture’ that empowers every employee to take ownership of safety, we are committed to protecting lives, enhancing operational excellence, and ensuring that every journey is a safe and seamless experience.” He added.

Keolis MHI’s safety-first culture is reinforced through extensive training programs and ongoing collaboration with regulatory authorities. By combining human expertise with cutting-edge technology, the company continues to deliver a world-class passenger experience while supporting Dubai’s vision for sustainable and innovative mobility.

About Keolis MHI

Keolis MHI Rail Management and Operation LLC is a consortium formed by Keolis, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering, and Mitsubishi Corporation. The company is responsible for operating and maintaining the Dubai Metro as well as operating the Dubai Tram, under a long-term contract with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA). Operations officially commenced on 8 September 2021.

With a dedicated workforce of more than 1,700 employees trained to the highest international standards, Keolis MHI is committed to enhancing the passenger experience. The company continuously raises the benchmark for health and safety, service excellence, performance, and innovation, ensuring that the Dubai Metro and Tram deliver world-class public transport services.

Keolis MHI is part of the Keolis Group, which operates across four continents-Asia, Europe, America, and Australia. The Group provides a wide portfolio of mobility services, including trains, trams, public buses, With over 68,000 employees worldwide, Keolis is a global leader in shared and sustainable mobility.

At Keolis MHI, all employees embrace the shared values: “We imagine, We care, We commit.”

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Saida Samai

Media Consultancy

Email:saida@biztalkmedia.com