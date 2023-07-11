Nairobi: - Kenya Airways (KQ), has today announced the introduction of an advanced flight communication service aimed at enhancing real-time customer communication in the event of flight schedule changes. This innovative solution enables personalised and prompt notifications throughout the customers’ journey via various channels, including email, SMS, and WhatsApp.

Recognising the importance of seamless, prompt and efficient customer communication in its customers experience, Kenya Airways will now actively notify its customers on any updates or changes on their flight itinerary. By leveraging automation and multiple communication channels, the airline aims to provide an unparalleled travel experience to its customers.

Kenya Airways Chief Commercial and Customer Officer, Julius Thairu emphasised the airline's commitment to an enhanced customer experience, stating, "As a customer-centric business, we strive to deliver the highest levels of service and we are cognizant of the importance of real time communication to our customers regarding their flight bookings, changes, and itineraries. While the environment we operate in is very dynamic and disruptions can occur anytime, the differentiator is in how we constantly update our customers of any changes to minimize customer frustrations."

To take advantage of the convenience of the new solution, Kenya Airways customers are encouraged to always provide correct contact information when making a booking through an agent and always confirm that the agent has reflected this in their booking accordingly. Customers can also update contact information via “manage my booking” function on our website/App or at the Check-In counters at the airport.

In addition to addressing flight changes updates, the solution will facilitate real-time communication with customers on various aspects related to their flights including check-in times, boarding gate, as well as timely updates on flight status.

Kenya Airways remains at the forefront of innovation, continually striving to redefine the standards of air travel. The introduction of this advanced communication tool reinforces the airline's commitment to delivering exceptional service and ensuring an unparalleled travel experience for passengers.

About Kenya Airways

Kenya Airways, a member of the Sky Team Alliance, is a leading African airline flying to 42 destinations worldwide, 35 of which are in Africa. In 2022 the World Travel Awards recognised KQ as Africa's Leading Airline, Africa's Leading Airline Brand, Africa's Leading Airline - Business Class, and Africa's Leading Inflight Magazine (Msafiri).

Its fleet comprises of wide body Boeing aircraft, this includes its flagship B787 Dreamliner and narrow body Embraer E190 aircraft. The on-board service is renowned and the lie-flat business class seat on the wide-body aircraft is consistently voted among the world’s top 10. Kenya Airways takes pride in being at the forefront of connecting Africa to the World and the World to Africa through its hub at the new ultra-modern Terminal 1A at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi.

