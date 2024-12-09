Nairobi Starting 2nd July 2025, Kenya Airways (KQ) will begin operating direct flights to London's Gatwick Airport from its hub at Nairobi's Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA). Kenya Airways will now serve the United Kingdom (UK) through two entry points: Heathrow Airport (LHR) and Gatwick Airport (LGW) with KQ Customers being able to choose a second nonstop flight into London.

The flights to Gatwick will operate at night out of Nairobi, 3 times a week specifically on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday and will complement the existing London schedule increasing the London frequency to 10 weekly flights.

Commenting on the new route, Kenya Airways Group Managing Director and CEO said that it is part of KQ's route expansion strategy and offers convenience for customers. He also hinted at the potential for further expansion, stating that 'this is just the beginning of our expansion plans for the UK market '.

"The United Kingdom is essential and strategic for Kenya Airways and Kenya. It provides a gateway for trade, tourism, education, business, leisure travel, and diaspora connections. We are excited to add Gatwick Airport to our expansive network as it means that KQ guests now have more options in and out of the UK and a convenient schedule that suits their travel preferences." said Mr Kilavuka.

The flight schedule will operate as indicated below:

Located in West Sussex, England, Gatwick Airport is situated 47.5 kilometers south of Central London, making it a convenient gateway for travelers from the Southeast and South of England. Passengers traveling from Gatwick will enjoy seamless connections to Kenya Airways' extensive network via its hub in Nairobi, ensuring a smooth and connected travel experience. Flights are open for booking on Kenya Airways’ website www.kenya-airways.com , travel agents as well as online travel agents (OTAs).

