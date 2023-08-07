NAIROBI/ATLANTA – Kenya Airways PLC (KQ) and Delta Air Lines (DL) are announcing an expansion of their strategic partnership with inclusion of Kenya Airways’ nonstop Nairobi to New York operated service, effective 5th August 2023. KQ currently operates a daily service connecting Nairobi to New York, it is the only nonstop flight from East Africa to America. The expanded partnership also offers customers additional travel options within the U.S. and increased flying opportunities within Africa increasing customers' travel options to more than 31 destinations in Africa and 57 cities across the U.S. and Canada. Tickets will be available to purchase from kenya-airways.com as well as through trade and corporate channels including travel agencies.

Apart from enjoying the benefit of having the most direct route and wider connectivity options between KQ and DL operated flights, frequent flyer customers of Kenya Airways’ Asante Rewards or Delta’s SkyMiles program will also earn miles on the services.

Commenting on the expanded codeshare, Allan Kilavuka, Kenya Airways PLC Group MD and CEO said that the partnership is significant as it will enhance connectivity between U.S. and Africa and offer the KQ product directly through its American Partner.

“Kenya Airways prides itself in connecting Africa to the World and the World to Africa. The expansion of the codeshare is historic as it not only allows KQ to expand its footprint in the U.S., but also significant because it provides seamless connectivity on a single ticket for those travelling for business, leisure or studies into the U.S. while giving seamless connectivity to those visiting Africa through JFK and KQ’s hub at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi.” says Allan Kilavuka.

Alain Bellemare, Delta’s President International added: “At a time when we are seeing unprecedented demand for travel between North America and Africa, expanding our strategic partnership with Kenya Airways offers our customers more travel options as well as supports our priority to deepen our presence across the African continent.”.

KQ currently offers daily flights from Nairobi, Kenya to the U.S. via JFK airport in New York. Delta has been operating nonstop service between Africa to the United States since 2006. Delta currently operates flights from Accra, Ghana; Dakar, Senegal; Cape Town and Johannesburg, South Africa; and Lagos, Nigeria.

About Kenya Airways

Kenya Airways (KQ), a member of the Sky Team Alliance, is a leading African airline flying to 42 destinations worldwide, 35 of which are in Africa. In 2022 the World Travel Awards recognized KQ as Africa's Leading Airline, Africa's Leading Airline Brand, Africa's Leading Airline - Business Class, and Africa's Leading Inflight Magazine (Msafiri).

Over 5 million passengers annually rely on KQ to connect them through air travel. Its fleet comprises of wide body Boeing aircraft, this includes its flagship B787 Dreamliner and narrow body Embraer E190 aircrafts. The on-board service is renowned and the lie-flat business class seat on the wide-body aircraft is consistently voted among the world’s top 10. Kenya Airways takes pride in being at the forefront of connecting Africa to the World and the World to Africa through its hub at the new ultra-modern Terminal 1A at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi.

About Delta

More than 90,000 Delta people lead the way in delivering a world-class customer experience on over 4,000 daily flights to more than 275 destinations on six continents, connecting people to places and each other.

Delta is committed to serving as many as 200 million customers annually, with industry-leading customer service, safety, innovation and reliability – recognized as North America’s most on-time airline. We are dedicated to ensuring that the future of travel is connected, personalized and enjoyable. Our people’s genuine and enduring motivation is to make every customer feel welcomed and respected across every point of their journey with us.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Delta operates significant hubs and key markets in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St. Paul, New York-JFK and LaGuardia, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Salt Lake City, Seattle, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

As the leading global airline, Delta's mission to connect the world creates opportunities, fosters understanding and expands horizons by connecting people and communities to each other and their potential.

This summer Delta launched its largest ever trans-Atlantic schedule, offering nearly 620 weekly flights to the U.S. from 32 European airports.

