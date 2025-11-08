NAIROBI, KENYA – Kenya Airways (KQ), through its healthcare division KQ Health, has signed a partnership with Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH) to enhance medical travel for patients across Africa.

The collaboration brings together Kenya Airways’ regional flight network and AKUH’s advanced medical expertise to create a coordinated system for patients seeking treatment in Kenya. The goal is to position Kenya as a leading destination for quality healthcare within the continent.

Under the agreement, KQ Health will provide end-to-end logistical support for patients, including medical clearances before travel, in-flight medical assistance, and direct ambulance transfers from the airport to Aga Khan University Hospital. AKUH will receive and treat patients in key specialities such as oncology, cardiology, surgery, and critical care.

Kenya Airways CEO Allan Kilavuka said, “This is an example of how aviation can directly support healthcare access. By working with Aga Khan University Hospital, we’re connecting people not just to destinations, but to essential services that can change lives.”

“This partnership makes it easier for patients from across Africa to access world-class healthcare without leaving the continent,” said Rashid Khalani, the CEO of Aga Khan University Hospital.

“When patients get treatment closer home, it means more convenient travel for them and their families, a familiar environment and culture to recover in and a sense of pride in the quality of care available at home.”

Medical travel has become a growing need across Africa, with many patients still relying on overseas care. By coordinating transport and treatment locally, Kenya Airways and Aga Khan University Hospital aim to offer a safer, more affordable, and dignified alternative closer to home.

The partnership supports Kenya’s Vision 2030 agenda to establish the country as a regional hub for healthcare excellence and innovation.

About Aga Khan University Hospital

For over 65 years, Aga Khan University Hospital, Nairobi has set the standard for comprehensive healthcare and modern medical education in East Africa. Due to its dedicated staff, advanced facilities, and state-of-the-art technologies, the hospital has a great reputation as a leading medical institution and teaching hospital in the region, and beyond. In achieving its mission, the hospital is guided by the following core values: Impact, Quality, Relevance and Access.

About Kenya Airways

Kenya Airways, The Pride of Africa, is a leading African carrier on a mission to propel Africa's prosperity by connecting its people, cultures, and markets. We fly to 43 destinations worldwide, 34 of which are in Africa, connecting over 5 million passengers and over 70,000 tonnes of cargo annually through our hub at Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport. As the sole African carrier in the SkyTeam Alliance, we connect customers to over 1,060 destinations in 173 countries.

Our exceptional African hospitality has consistently earned global recognition, including Skytrax World Airline Awards for Best Airline Staff and Best Airline Cabin Crew in Africa in 2024.

For more information, contact:

Mercy Musyoki, mercy.musyoki@tim-skymedia.com

OR

Kenya Airways Corporate Communications

Email: corporate.communications@kenya-airways.com