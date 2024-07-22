Cairo, Egypt – Kemitt, Egypt's leading e-commerce marketplace for furniture and home accessories, proudly announces its expansion into the Saudi Arabian market. This strategic move is bolstered by a recent undisclosed funding round, underscoring the growing investor confidence in Kemitt’s innovative business model and robust growth trajectory.

Revolutionizing the Home Shopping Experience:

Since its launch, Kemitt has transformed the online furniture shopping landscape in Egypt. By offering over 100,000 SKUs through an intuitive multi-vendor marketplace, Kemitt provides customers with a diverse selection of high-quality furniture and home accessories. The platform’s on-demand manufacturing capability ensures that orders are delivered within 7 to 12 days, combining convenience with efficiency.

CEO’s Vision:

“We are incredibly excited to bring Kemitt to Saudi Arabia,” said Mahmoud Fouad, co-founder and CEO of Kemitt. “This expansion is a testament to our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. The recent funding will enable us to scale our operations, enhance our technology, and offer our unique shopping experience to Saudi consumers. Our mission is to establish Kemitt as the go-to destination for furniture shopping in the region.”

Strategic Use of Funding:

The recent funding round, although undisclosed, provides the necessary capital to support Kemitt’s ambitious growth plans. The investment will be allocated towards:

Technological Enhancements: Improving the platform’s user interface and backend systems to ensure a seamless shopping experience.

Operational Expansion: Scaling logistics and customer service operations to meet the demands of the new market.

Product Portfolio Diversification: Expanding the range of available products to cater to diverse consumer tastes in Saudi Arabia.

Local Partnerships: Establishing collaborations with local manufacturers and suppliers to ensure quality and competitive pricing.

Commitment to Quality and Service:

Kemitt’s success in Egypt is built on a foundation of quality and customer service. The company’s commitment to these principles will guide its operations in Saudi Arabia. By partnering with a network of trusted manufacturers, Kemitt ensures that customers receive the best products at the best prices. The platform’s comprehensive payment and financing plans make high-quality furniture accessible to a wider audience.

Saudi Website Launch:

To mark this expansion, Kemitt has launched a dedicated website for Saudi Arabia, which now has over 25,000 SKUs. This extensive catalog provides Saudi customers with a vast array of choices, ensuring that there is something to suit every taste and need.

About Kemitt:

Kemitt is an e-commerce marketplace based in Egypt that specializes in furniture and home accessories. Founded with the mission to simplify the home furnishing process, Kemitt connects customers with a variety of products from top brands and manufacturers. The company’s focus on quality, convenience, and customer satisfaction has established it as a trusted name in the Egyptian market, and it is now poised to bring its expertise to Saudi Arabia.

CEO’s Additional Comments:

“We invest heavily in technology to drive growth and solve logistical pain points,” added Fouad. “Digitizing the furniture industry in the region is crucial for the local economy. Our goal is to make Kemitt the first choice for consumers when considering furniture shopping.”

For more information, please visit Kemitt’s Saudi Website.

