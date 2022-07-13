Dubai: Dubai based business mentor and personal brand expert Kelly Lundberg and her agency Brand YOU Creators, (www.brandyoucreators.com) has launched the Brand YOU Accelerator Group Mastermind Package as a more value led option for startups and SMEs. The package offers members weekly group calls (culminating to over 50 calls over the 12-month period), with Kelly herself, combined with a specially curated online course that comprises of a strategic, self-paced, 25-module and online video series.

The Brand YOU Creators specialised agency is dedicated to C-Suite executives and entrepreneurs who are looking to amplify their personal brands and influence ahead of the competition. With expertise from Kelly and the Brand YOU Creators team, the YOUnique online course delivers a fool-proof personal branding road map in bite-sized, actionable steps to helps members create more credibility, get more sales and make a bigger impact.

Perfect for start-ups and entrepreneurs who have built a business but recognise that it is missing their YOUniqueness, the Brand YOU Accelerator Group Mastermind helps these aspirational individuals gain clarity on what their personal brand is and what its messaging, target audience and social media strategies should be. It also allows them to work towards the overall goal of gaining more credibility within their industries, helping them to create a trustworthy reputation by harnessing the media correctly while being a part of an aspirational, supportive online community.

‘My Brand YOU Creators strategy is extremely popular with successful businessmen and women not just in the region but around the world, and I am beyond excited to be able to offer this programme on a larger scale to those individuals who want to learn how to propel their businesses and reputation forward through this personal branding strategy,‘ Said Kelly Lundberg. ‘Through my extensive years of experience, I have managed to create an inspiring community of business owners and high-powered executives who are looking to support one another, while being supported through this valuable, step-by-step programme.’

