Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: KBS Strategies (KBS) and Marlow Global announced a strategic partnership to enhance their joint offerings across the GCC and African markets. This collaboration brings together the expertise and resources of both firms to deliver innovative solutions tailored to address global challenges across key sectors, including economic expansion, infrastructure, energy, shipping, logistics, artificial intelligence, and aviation.

KBS Strategies brings extensive expertise and insights into the UAE, GCC region, and African markets, while Marlow Global offers deep experience on the international stage. Together, the partnership is uniquely positioned to empower clients by providing comprehensive tailored strategies with innovative solutions that address critical challenges such as political interference, regulatory issues, and reputational challenges. With a strong focus on sustainability, the evolving energy landscape, and the political climate, this partnership will support both local and international stakeholders in driving sustainable growth in complex markets.

Kawthar Bin Sulayem, Founder and CEO of KBS Strategies, stated: “At KBS Strategies, we are passionate about connecting global stakeholders with the GCC and African markets, ensuring they deliver genuine value to entities across both regions. Our dedication to the vision and goals of the Abu Dhabi and UAE Governments enables us to provide globally informed strategies tailored to the unique needs of local and federal government entities, private sector organizations, and international entities in the UAE. Partnering with Marlow Global marks a milestone for KBS as one of the first Emirati agencies to offer geopolitical communications as a dedicated service. Together, we aim to create lasting benefits for stakeholders across the GCC, Africa, Europe, and the United States, equipping them with the expertise to navigate complex global markets with precision and resilience.

She added: “In today's interconnected world, where economic stability is heavily influenced by international relations, expert geopolitical communication is essential. This partnership enhances our ability to keep stakeholders informed and empowered, fostering cooperation and sustainable development on a global scale. We are proud to continue contributing to the UAE's global standing by offering unparalleled expertise and strategic advisory services to our partners and clients.”

Simon Wolfe, Managing Partner at Marlow Global, stated: “This partnership with KBS Strategies is an exciting development in our long-term commitment to the UAE, strengthening our offering for our clients in Abu Dhabi and globally. It will allow us to better align with the interests and perspectives of outward investment from the UAE to many of the markets in which we are concerned. Marlow Global exists to help protect politically exposed investments and to foster better economic and corporate diplomacy. Both of which build business resilience for our clients, and hopefully lead to lasting impacts both economically for our clients but also the countries in which they invest.”

He added: “We see global growth predominantly coming from the global south, and the UAE is clearly becoming the leading hub through which trade is increasing and strategic investment outflows are the most significant. The UAE’s global diplomatic leadership role, its focus on future energy, technology and concern with international issues such as food security, infrastructure investment and development make it an obvious choice to build on our profound connection to the country.”

KBS Strategies and Marlow Global are committed to delivering innovative approaches that empower clients to navigate geopolitical complexities with confidence. Together, the two entities will establish a foundation for long-term value creation, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a global hub for strategic partnerships and innovation while delivering transformative results across industries.

About KBS Strategies

KBS Strategies, founded in 2010 by CEO Kawthar Bin Sulayem, is an Abu Dhabi-based integrated strategic communications agency with over a decade of experience operating in the UAE, GCC, and the Middle East. The company specialises in areas such as strategic advisory, business intelligence insights, international affairs advisory, and reputation and crisis management for a diverse array of industry-leading private sector companies and Federal and governmental entities.

KBS distinguishes itself through a profound dedication to the vision and goals of the UAE and its capital of Abu Dhabi, offering strategies that are not just globally informed but finely tuned to the specific needs, culture, and aspirations of the nation and the Emirate. Its deep-rooted commitment ensures that every project undertaken aligns seamlessly with the UAE and Abu Dhabi’s strategic plans, contributing directly to the Emirate’s economic, cultural, and social goals. KBS crafts tailored solutions and forges strategic partnerships that capitalise on the unique opportunities presented by Abu Dhabi and the broader UAE, orchestrating collaborations that transcend conventional boundaries, amplify reach, target new audiences, and drive strategic objectives forward both locally and globally.

About Marlow Global

Marlow is a global geopolitical advisory firm.

We advise clients at critical junctures in their business—whether they are experiencing a crisis, entering a new market, dealing with a regulatory intervention, or fending off a competitive attack. We run international political, legal, media, and public affairs campaigns, with particular expertise in challenging geopolitical environments. We are seasoned international lawyers and political campaign strategists with extensive experience working with complex political, legal, and social issues.

Marlow’s commitment to the UAE is long-term and values-driven, focused on trust, discretion and partnership. The UAE’s unique position as a vital cog in the global supply chain, as well as its own values-driven leadership makes it one of the most important partners for emerging and frontier markets.

