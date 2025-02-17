Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Almaty hosted an international conference organized by Kazakhstan Stock Exchange JSC (KASE) dedicated to the Exchange joining the international trading platform Tabadul Hub. KASE is the the sixth stock market to join Tabadul.

In August 2024, KASE and KASE Clearing Center JSC (KACC) officially signed an agreement on their work in the Tabadul Digital Exchange Hub. Tabadul was launched by ADX in July 2022 as the region's first digital exchange operating on a mutual market access model. The platform creates a digital network of exchanges that allows investors to trade securities on international markets with remote access for brokerage firms partnering with the exchanges. Tabadul allows investors to access access shares of companies in various sectors including banking, finance, energy and telecommunications.

This cooperation opens up new opportunities for cross-exchange trading between participants and strengthens the strategic partnership between the two exchanges. In addition, KASE joining Tabadul Hub will optimize trading processes and enhance investment opportunities for market participants by providing access to over 490 listed securities traded on both exchanges for duty-free cross-exchange trading.

In 2024, four new exchanges joined the Tabadul digital exchange platform, significantly expanding ADX’s global footprint. The platform now connects eight exchanges, providing ADX investors access to 490 listed companies and a network of over 7.6 million investors. With a combined market capitalization of nearly USD 1 trillion, Tabadul has become a key driver of cross-border investment opportunities. Trading values on the platform reached approximately USD 200 million in 2024, representing a remarkable 317% growth compared to the previous year.

Tabadul represents an important step towards building a sustainable economy in the region and beyond, offering investors a wide range of trading opportunities across all member exchanges. The platform is available to all investors registered with local brokers who meet the requirements of the exchanges. Brokers also gain access to IPOs on all participating exchanges.

"KASE's joining Tabadul Hub expands investment opportunities for participants of Kazakhstan's financial market. Operating in Tabadul Hub will increase liquidity and attract more foreign investors, both private and institutional, to Kazakhstan. Kazakh investors can now trade foreign securities on exchanges connected to Tabadul Hub, including Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), Bahrain Bourse (BHB) and Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX). The connectivity of other international exchanges is ongoing. Now it is possible to settle transactions through KACC in Kazakhstani tenge," said Alina Aldambergen, Chairman of the Board of KASE.

Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group Chief Executive Officer of ADX, stated "We are pleased to officially welcome Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) to the Tabadul digital exchange platform, marking a key milestone in expanding cross-border investment opportunities. With KASE now on Tabadul, ADX investors gain broader international market access at no additional cost. This reflects our commitment to fostering innovation and strategic partnerships to build a globally connected financial ecosystem. The rise in Tabadul trade volumes in 2024 is a testament to the success of these efforts."

Joining Tabadul Hub opens new horizons for Kazakhstani investors, allowing them to increase access to financial instruments and improve the efficiency of international operations.

-Ends-

About Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE)

Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) – the leading stock exchange in the Central Asian region. KASE ranks second among the CIS exchanges in terms of securities trading volume and fourth in terms of stock market capitalization among FEAS exchanges. It is a universal trading floor for corporate and government securities, bonds of international financial organizations, foreign currency, money market operations - repo and swap, as well as derivatives. KASE is a member of the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE), the Federation of Euro-Asian Stock Exchanges (FEAS), the International Association of Exchanges of the Commonwealth of Independent States (IASE CIS), the Global Association of Central Counterparties (CCP Global) and other international and domestic professional associations, as well as a participant of the UN Initiative on Sustainable Stock Exchanges.

KASE Clearing Center (KACC) is a 100% subsidiary organization of KASE, which performs clearing, settlements and central counterparty functions on all KASE markets. More than 1500 financial instruments are cleared, including 989 issues of securities of 253 issuers on KASE's official list.

In 2024, KASE and KACC successfully passed an independent certification audit and received certificates of compliance with the requirements of international standards ISO 9001:2015 and ISO/IEC 27001:2022.

Obtaining these certificates increases the confidence of market participants and confirms the management of business processes and implementation of activities of the Exchange and the Clearing Center in accordance with the international standard in the field of quality. It also testifies to the presence of a long-term strategy and a systematic approach to fulfillment of obligations to clients and stakeholders in the activities of the Exchange and the Clearing Centre.

For additional information: pr@kase.kz.

About Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX)

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) — the second largest market in the Arab region. ADX provides a wide range of products and services including trading in equities, bonds, exchange-traded index instruments (ETFs), derivatives and other financial instruments approved by the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA). ADX is among the top 7 exchanges globally in terms of funds raised through IPOs. In 2023, the exchange held three of the twenty largest IPOs in the world.

After successfully connecting KASE to the Tabadul Digital Exchange Hub, ADX continues to lead the way in digital exchange innovation and driving market growth.

ADX's strategic partners include: the Government of Abu Dhabi, the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority (UAE), the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) and the Arab Federation of Exchanges.

For further information, please contact:

Abdulrahman Saleh ALKhateeb

Manager of Corporate Communication

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange

E: ALKhateebA@adx.ae