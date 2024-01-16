Kaspersky's decryption tools, accessible through the No More Ransom initiative and its dedicated No Ransom portal, have collectively surpassed 360,000 downloads. These free tools offer effective data recovery solutions for victims of ransomware, underscoring the substantial impact of collaborative cybersecurity efforts.

By the end of 2023, Kaspersky marked the seventh anniversary as a key contributor to the No More Ransom initiative. This period witnessed expanded access to Kaspersky’s free decryption tools, in line with its commitment to combating ransomware. These tools, targeting 39 ransomware families, have been integral in assisting nearly 2 million victims globally, as reported by Europol, underscoring the profound impact of the No More Ransom initiative supported by Kaspersky.

Beyond its contributions to No More Ransom, Kaspersky has further solidified its commitment by establishing its own 'No Ransom' website — a hub providing a comprehensive suite of resources and tools to combat ransomware infections. The ‘No Ransom’ portal was launched in 2015 by Kaspersky in collaboration with the Netherlands’ National Police, and it subsequently evolved into a worldwide initiative, helping people at no cost.

As of the end of December 2024, Kaspersky's decryption tools have been downloaded over 360,000 times since 2018, providing victims with a lifeline to recover critical data without succumbing to ransom demands. In March 2023, Kaspersky released a new version of a decryption tool explicitly designed to assist victims of a ransomware modification based on previously leaked Conti source code.

“As cyber threats continue to evolve, the collaboration between public and private sectors is becoming increasingly vital. 'No More Ransom' and Kaspersky’s ‘No Ransom’ portal exemplify how collective efforts can make a significant difference in helping victims and giving prevention advice. Furthermore, it is crucial for users to understand that paying ransoms to cybercriminals is never a solution. Instead, we strongly encourage individuals and organizations to rely on the available decryption tools and resources provided through collaborative efforts, allowing them to reclaim their data without succumbing to extortion,” said Jornt van der Wiel, senior security researcher at Kaspersky Global Research and Analysis Team.

Throughout its history, Kaspersky has a proven track record in establishing free-aid initiatives against cyberattacks. Before co-founding 'No More Ransom' and launching the No Ransom portal, Kaspersky initiated Stop Gpcode — an international initiative against the ransomware in 2008.

Ransomware is a malicious software that encrypts a user's data and demands payment for its release. Cybercriminals persist in introducing new ransomware modifications at an alarming rate, with Kaspersky identifying over 4,000 new ransomware files in October 2023 alone — a staggering 2.5 times more than in November 2022 (1,602). This underscores the ongoing significance of robust protection measures.

The No More Ransom initiative, launched in 2016 by founding members including Kaspersky, Europol, the Dutch National Police, and others, collaborates across law enforcement and the private sector to combat ransomware. This initiative provides decryption tools, educates the public about ransomware risks, and promotes cybersecurity best practices to counteract this pervasive cyber threat.

To find further information on helping in the fight against ransomware, or to learn more about the No More Ransom initiative, please visit the initiative’s website at nomoreransom.org. All Kaspersky’s decryption tools are available at https://noransom.kaspersky.com.

