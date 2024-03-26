In 2023, Kaspersky's products held the leading position in the TOP3 metric. During the year, Kaspersky participated in 100 independent tests and reviews, with its products being awarded 93 firsts and 94 TOP3 finishes, achieving the highest result of all years.

The TOP3 metric reflects a vendor’s success in independent comparative tests during the calendar year. This means a company's technological expertise can be assessed and the quality and effectiveness of its implemented technologies and solutions can be tracked. This approach, based on the aggregation of results from a multitude of respected testing laboratories such as AV-Comparatives, AV-TEST, SE Labs, and others, provides a comprehensive evaluation that goes beyond the outcomes of individual tests, facilitating the identification of the company’s true capabilities, its continuous improvement and innovation.

Regarding consumer solutions, one of Kaspersky’s main achievements is winning the "Product of the Year" award from an independent testing institute AV-Comparatives, breaking a record for the most honored cybersecurity company in the industry. Kaspersky Standard, the primary plan of the new Kaspersky Consumer Portfolio, was recognized for taking the highest Advanced+ award in all seven tests and demonstrating the best combination of protection, performance and resistance to false positives.

Additionally, Kaspersky Plus for Windows has passed SE Labs’ Endpoint Security: Home 2023 getting the highest Total Accuracy Rating of 100 percent (TOP1) in all four tests of the year. Meanwhile, Kaspersky Safe Kids received AV-Comparatives’ Parental Control Certification for blocking at least 98 percent of pornographic websites with zero False Positives on child-friendly websites, and no severe unresolved bugs.

Kaspersky’s solutions also received seven ‘BEST 2023’ annual awards from AV-TEST. In particular, Kaspersky Plus for Mac was recognized as ‘Best MacOS Security 2023 for Consumer Users’ for the first time, with perfect results in the Mac security test over the course of a whole year. Kaspersky Standard, Kaspersky Endpoint Security and Kaspersky Small Office Security won the ‘Advanced Threat Protection 2023’ award for the exceptional protection against APT attacks deploying ransomware and data stealers. Besides these accolades, Kaspersky Standard, Kaspersky Endpoint Security and Kaspersky Small Office Security received the ‘Best Usability 2023’ award for the lowest False Positive rates over the course of an entire test year.

Kaspersky Standard, Kaspersky Endpoint Security and Kaspersky Small Office Security received the highest score of 6 points in all categories including protection, performance and usability, and the "TOP PRODUCT" award based on the AV-TEST results for Windows antivirus software for home and business users. The testing process includes two defense scenarios with challenging solutions against real-world and common threats, 5 performance measurement scenarios, and assessments for false positives.

As for corporate solutions assessments, Kaspersky Endpoint Detection and Response Expert (KEDRE) was rewarded by AV-Comparatives’ Endpoint Prevention & Response (EPR) test for achieving a 100 percent Active Response cumulative score and gained recognition as “Strategic Leader”. The solution was also awarded with the AV-TEST Approved Advanced Endpoint Detection and Response Certification for demonstrating impressive coverage and valuable analytics. The study involved a series of red-team attacks that replicated the tactics of Hafnium's and Lazarus. Kaspersky Endpoint Detection and Response Expert demonstrated full coverage in Scenario 1 and detected 29 out of 30 techniques in Scenario 2. Additionally, the solution was recognized by SE Labs in the Enterprise Advanced Security (EDR) test by reaching an absolute Total Accuracy Rating and receiving the highest AAA rating for detecting each of the 16 targeted attacks with no false positives.

Furthermore, Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Business and Kaspersky Small Office have received AAA ratings in all four of SE Labs’ Enterprise Endpoint Protection 2023 comparative tests. In addition, both products received TOP1 in 3 out of 4 tests in the Total Accuracy Rating parameter. Another achievement is the Anti-Tampering assessment by AV-Comparatives, which confirmed that Kaspersky Endpoint Security has the highest resistance to tampering attacks, capable of providing security to a user's system and data without delays.

“Participation in a wide array of tests throughout the year doesn’t only showcases our commitment to excellence but it also reinforces our confidence that we are meeting the modern requirements of users and businesses alike. By consistently receiving top ratings and awards from a variety of independent assessments, we reaffirm our dedication to providing comprehensive protection. This steadfast focus ensures that we are not just meeting but exceeding the expectations for cybersecurity in today's rapidly evolving digital landscape,” comments Alexander Liskin, Head of Threat Research at Kaspersky.

