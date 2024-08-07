As the pervasive nature of phishing attacks continues to grow, and an astounding 515 million attempts were thwarted in just six months, the critical need for robust cybersecurity solutions is clear. In this climate, Kaspersky Premium for Windows has exemplified such reliability by achieving the top result in the 2024 Anti-Phishing Test conducted by AV-Comparatives. Kaspersky solution received an 'Approved' certification for detecting 93% of phishing URLs — the highest among all 15 participants. This accomplishment solidifies Kaspersky's commitment to protecting users against potential loss of crucial personal data and ensuring a safe digital experience.

According to Kaspersky statistics, phishing remains a globally spread and extremely popular type of attack. In particular, during the first six months of 2024, Kaspersky’s Anti-Phishing system alone thwarted 515 million of attempts to follow phishing links. In comparison, Kaspersky’ recent annual report, "Spam and Phishing 2023" revealed that 709 million phishing attempts were detected throughout the entire year of 2023.

The Anti-Phishing Test, conducted by AV-Comparatives, evaluates the efficacy of security solutions in protecting users against phishing threats during web browsing and webmail usage. The test of 2024 involves active phishing URLs, targeting such data as login credentials for various online services including PayPal, banks, and social networks.

Kaspersky Premium for Windows has been granted the "Approved" certification by AV-Comparatives in the Anti-Phishing Test, which confirms the solution’s ability to protect against malicious websites aimed at stealing sensitive user information.

In the evaluation of 2024, Kaspersky Premium for Windows demonstrated the highest protection rate, detecting 93% of phishing URLs. Additionally, the solution demonstrated its reliability by recording no false alarms across all the legitimate websites tested.

Notably this year, only 8 out of 15 different vendors who submitted their products for evaluation, met the necessary requirements to pass the certification process.

"AV-Comparatives is pleased to acknowledge the top-tier performance of Kaspersky Premium for Windows in the 2024 Anti-Phishing Test. Kaspersky solutions have consistently demonstrated stability in their results across all our anti-phishing evaluations which are run since 2011. And again, the solution has successfully renewed its 'Approved' certificate, which confirms following of the high standards of the test," said Andreas Clementi, CEO and Founder of AV-Comparatives.

"We are proud to consistently achieve notable results in the Anti-Phishing Test, highlighting our ability to protect users against the ever-evolving landscape of phishing threats. Since the inception of the test in 2011, our solutions have consistently received the 'Approved' certificate, confirming their effectiveness. We are pleased to be recognized as the top performer by AV-Comparatives, reflecting our dedication to maintaining the highest standards of cybersecurity," comments Alexander Liskin, Head of Threat Research at Kaspersky.

Earlier this year, the Kaspersky New Consumer Solutions received the "Product of the Year" award from AV-Comparatives. This recognition highlights the solutions’ consistent delivery of outstanding results throughout 2023, demonstrating its stability and robust protection for users.

