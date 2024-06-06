SoftwareReviews crowned Kaspersky one of the Champions among the industry’s leading software providers for its Managed Detection and Response (MDR). According to the 2024 Emotional Footprint report, Kaspersky security service received outstanding customer feedback, with the highest possible scores for its conflict resolution and service experience.

In the end of April SoftwareReviews, the in-depth source of buyer data and insights for the enterprise software market, published its 2024 Emotional Footprint Report for Managed Detection and Response. SoftwareReviews conducted a comprehensive survey among end users to collect their feedback about their experience with top-performing MDR products by measuring user satisfaction across 26 emotional footprint dimensions. This footprint spans five categories, including purchasing, service experience, product impact, vendor strategy, and conflict resolution that resulted in a Net Emotional Footprint score, representing the overall user sentiment, a powerful indicator of the user feelings toward the product.

According to this report, Kaspersky was recognized as the Champion among other software vendors for its Kaspersky Managed Detection and Response achieving a Net Emotional Footprint of 97%. This high score indicates that using the product resonates deeply with customers at an emotional level. When customers were asked to evaluate their experience with this service, it scored 100% for conflict resolution and service experience, 98% for product impact, and 96% for pleasant negotiation and contract conditions as well as for keeping pace with the latest market trends.

“We are proud to announce Kaspersky MDR has been named a Champion by SoftwareReviews for delivering exceptional value to our customers and achieving high satisfaction scores. We are always aiming to provide customers with the best expertise and effectiveness, enabling their businesses better performance and productivity. So, we are glad all our efforts to develop and improve our security services are reflected in customer feedback, showing that they see us as a vendor they can rely on,” comments Dmitry Karasev, Head of Services & Education Product Line at Kaspersky.

Kaspersky Managed Detection and Response (MDR) delivers advanced, round-the clock protection from the growing volume of threats, protecting companies against cyberattacks and investigating incidents even if an organization lacks cybersecurity specialists. To learn more about the service, please visit the website.

To read the full report, please follow the link.

