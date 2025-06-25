Dammam, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia - Kanoo Energy, a division of Kanoo Industrial & Energy, part of the Yusuf Bin Ahmed Kanoo Company Limited, has announced its participation in the upcoming Saudi Industry Forum 2025, to be held from June 23 to 25 at the Dhahran Convention and Exhibition Center, under the patronage of the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources.

As one of the Kingdom’s foremost industrial gatherings, the Saudi Industry Forum is a key national platform for advancing industrial innovation and promoting in-Kingdom capabilities in line with the national industrial agenda of Vision 2030. The Forum will convene high-level leaders, policymakers, and industry pioneers to explore strategic pathways across localization, digitalization, and sustainability.

“Our participation is a reflection of our alignment with the Kingdom’s industrial ambitions,” said Ali Abdulla Kanoo, Deputy Chairman, Yusuf Bin Ahmed Kanoo KSA and Chairman Kanoo Industrial and Energy. “We are proud to support national efforts to localize supply chains, digitize operations, and deliver long-term impact through industrial self-sufficiency.”

Representing a legacy and presence of over a century in the Gulf, Kanoo Energy will showcase its fully integrated, in-Kingdom service model; including Height Safety Services, Process Solutions; featuring precision sampling systems from DOPAK and instrumentation from SICK; in-Kingdom manufacturing of Safety & Pressure Relief valves for high-integrity valve operations and Mechanical Services for pumps, including refurbishment, diagnostics, and performance testing.

Furthermore, Kanoo’s Electrical Diagnostic Solutions and Workshop Services, will be showcasing it’s supporting, automation, retrofits, and in-field maintenance. Through Adage Kanoo Industrial Company (AKIC), gas analytics and industrial instrumentation will be showcased, offering manufacturing and calibration of analysers and monitoring systems. While Kanoo Environment & Sustainability Solutions (KESS) offers emission control, robotics, additive manufacturing, water treatment, and energy optimization programs tailored to the Kingdom’s environmental goals.

“Everything we do is centred around delivering localized future ready solutions,” added Fahad Kanoo, Board Member, Kanoo Industrial & Energy. “From developing Saudi talent to investing in in-Kingdom infrastructure, we’re focused on building industrial strength from within.”

With its robust footprint across the Kingdom, Kanoo Energy continues to invest in predictive maintenance tools, digital control systems, and lifecycle services, ensuring performance continuity and innovation at scale.

“The Saudi Industry Forum is an opportunity to demonstrate how Kanoo Energy is translating national strategy into action,” said Manoj Tripathy, CEO, Kanoo Industrial & Energy. “We are building capabilities that enable industries to adapt faster, operate smarter, and grow more sustainably within the Kingdom.”

As Saudi Arabia enters a new era of industrial transformation, Kanoo Energy remains a steadfast partner, offering globally benchmarked solutions delivered by local expertise, in service of a stronger, more self-reliant economy.