Sharjah: As part of its mission to foster collaborations in child protection and highlight its specialised services, Kanaf Centre, a leading institution supporting children victims of abuse, explored partnership and collaboration opportunities with Sharjah Municipality recently.

The high-level delegation, spearheaded by Obaid Saeed Al Tunaiji, Director General of Sharjah Municipality, was received by Hanadi Al Yafei, Director of the Child Safety Department (CSD) and Chairperson of the Higher Committee of Kanaf Centre, along with Amina Al Refai, Director of the Centre, and department heads.

The visit included a tour of Kanaf Centre, where the delegation was briefed on its key services and programmes aimed at protecting children from abuse. Discussions during the visit focused on strengthening collaboration to ensure the continued delivery of comprehensive care and protection for children.

The Sharjah Municipality delegation included senior officials such as Engineer Khalifa bin HeddaAl Suwaidi, Director of Technical Services; Atef Al Zarouni, Director of Support Services; Adel Omar, Director of Public Health and Central Laboratories; Khaled Falah Al Suwaidi, Director of Customer Service; and Tariq Al Saleh, Director of the Sharjah Driving Institute.

Strengthening Cooperation

This visit represents a key step in advancing collaboration between Kanaf Centre and government institutions in Sharjah. It highlights Sharjah Municipality’s commitment to supporting child protection initiatives and ensuring a safe, healthy environment for children. Both parties stressed the importance of intergovernmental partnerships to effectively and sustainably achieve child protection goals.

A leading model in the region

Kanaf Centre, the first of its kind in the UAE and the region, provides a safe environment for children who have suffered physical or sexual abuse. Supervised by CSD, an affiliate of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs (SCFA) in Sharjah, it offers integrated legal, psychological, social, and medical support under one roof, ensuring coordinated care while safeguarding the child’s privacy.

The Centre aims to deliver comprehensive protection without burdening the child or family. By forming strategic partnerships with government and private entities, Kanaf unifies efforts to provide optimal care and prioritises prevention, creating a secure environment for children. Its rapid response system ensures immediate support in collaboration with relevant partners.