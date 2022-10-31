Manama, Bahrain – Kalaam Carrier Solutions (KCS), the Wholesale division of Kalaam Telecom Group, wins the Best Middle East Wholesale Carrier Award at the 18th annual Global Carrier Awards held in London. KCS, a strong unified brand that leverages the combined wholesale strength of Kalaam, Tawasul & Zajil Telecom delivers bespoke solutions for the carrier community creating a corridor for Asia-Pacific (APAC), US and European customers to connect seamlessly into the MENA region.

The Global Carrier Awards is one of the most prestigious awards in the telecom wholesale industry powered by Capacity Media. The awards celebrate the biggest accomplishments from across the industry over the last 12 months and this years’ event saw a record number of entries submitted from top international organisations in the telecoms, tech, and ICT space.

“This award is a huge achievement for Kalaam Carrier Solutions and a testament to the Group’s strategic expansion that caters to both regional enterprises and the global carrier community. With the new Class B license recently acquired in Saudi Arabia and a dedicated team on ground, Kalaam is undergoing major growth. By allocating significant investments in resources & infrastructure, we are expanding our capabilities to accommodate new data centres and more ISP licenses to be a strong regional player connecting the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the Middle East, Asia and the world.” said Kalaam Group Chairman, Nezar Al Saie.

“We are honoured to be winning the most coveted award amongst the biggest names in the telecommunication industry in recognition of the brand’s vision to connect the world to the MENA through a simplified and personalized approach. We’ve grown from a humble ISP in Bahrain to one of the top three Digital Solutions Providers in the GCC. We are very proud to be part of this exciting journey.” said Veer Passi, Group Chief Executive Officer at Kalaam Telecom.

KCS is constantly investing and expanding its core network for the global carrier community and currently covers 80% of the MENA region through its carrier neutral Points of Presence (PoPs) which enables simplified access to the region, supporting digital growth for carriers, Over-the-Top (OTT) providers, hyperscalers, large content providers and various industry verticals. The company is also a 100% owner of Kalaam Network Optical Transit (KNOT) terrestrial cable system, a 1,400km cable asset connecting the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries on a low latency optical transport network (OTN) network. The unified brand has helped the group cross the coveted milestone of $100 million in revenue, making Kalaam one of the top three Digital Solutions Providers in the MENA region.

“By launching Kalaam Carrier Solutions for the carrier business and consolidating the wholesale brands under one umbrella, the company is better focused to serve the global carrier community and be a one-stop service provider connecting the MENA region. The new unified brand leverages global expansion plans, to consolidate any future wholesale investments creating a single face for the carrier community.” said May Neama, Head of Marketing Communications at Kalaam Telecom.

-Ends-

About Kalaam Telecom

Kalaam Telecom (Kalaam) is a trusted digital solutions provider, serving SME’s, enterprise, telecoms carriers and wholesale telecoms businesses in the GCC. Headquartered in Bahrain, and with offices in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE, Jordan, and UK, Kalaam has pioneered ISP solutions, connectivity, and digital transformation in the GCC for over 16 years.

Kalaam provides a portfolio of cutting-edge digital solutions that are tailored to the needs of customers of all sizes in key markets and verticals across the region, including BFSI, education, government, hospitality, healthcare, retail and more.

Following the recent acquisition of Zajil, the combined entity operates a network of 53 Points of Presence (PoPs) across 25 countries. Kalaam’s fully owned terrestrial cable system, Kalaam Network Optical Transit (KNOT), which is spanning Kuwait, Bahrain, KSA, UAE and Qatar is now coupled with consortium ownership in undersea cable Europe-India Gateway (EIG), a 15,000 km international fiber-optic submarine cable system covering 12 countries from India and the Middle East to Europe. Through this extensive network, Kalaam is uniquely placed to serve international and regional telecom carriers and enterprises.

To know more about Kalaam Telecom Solutions log onto www.kalaam-telecom.com