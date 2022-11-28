Aligned with the National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031, the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative, and the Dubai Integrated Energy Strategy 2030

Dubai, United Arab Emirates:- KAIZEN Asset Management, one of the leading property management firms in UAE with an asset management portfolio valued at AED18 billion, announced today at an event held in Dubai that it has obtained the WELL Health-Safety Rating for ninety properties in its portfolio from the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI).

The WELL Health and Safety rating is an evidence-based, third-party verified rating and one of the most prestigious. All ninety properties in KAIZEN Asset Management’s portfolio were assessed on the basis of the following six health and safety pillars: cleaning and sanitization procedures, emergency preparedness programs, health service resources, air and water quality management, stakeholder engagement and communication, as well as innovation.

KAIZEN monitors air quality inside some of the buildings it manages using IoT sensors to ensure the highest standards of clean air and energy management of chillers. It implements environmental preservation activities through partner service providers, as well as applying standards of using eco-friendly materials for cleaning and sanitation, and pest control.

Fadi Nwilati, CEO of KAIZEN Asset Management, said, "Achieving the WELL Health Safety Rating for our projects is a milestone towards delivering our commitment to customers of having their health and wellbeing at the center of our quality service delivery. We will continue to invest in areas that improve the health and wellness of our residents, which simultaneously also improves the value of the properties for our landlords. KAIZEN continues to lead the industry in environmental, social, and governance standards and will continue to invest further to create happier communities."

Additionally, in line with the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative and Dubai Integrated Energy Strategy 2030, and KAIZEN’s ESG strategy, it has consistently invested in driving operations that place people and the planet first. Its investments have been significantly directed to greener technologies to progressively minimize energy consumption and carbon emissions across its entire portfolio of 130+ managed communities.

Mohammed bin Hammad, Senior Director of the Real Estate Regulatory Relations Department, Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA), said: "Our objective is for management companies to commit to such initiatives. Dubai always looks to standards devised by global governing bodies; in a post Covid era we have a responsibility to focus on having health and wellness of residents to be at the highest global standards. This certificate proves our commitment towards the health and well-being of residents in Dubai through living in healthier building and in addition, upgrade the status of the buildings which also will deliver significant value in the rental and sales value of the properties. We thank Kaizen for being one of the first to achieve the WELL international certification for their portfolio, we encourage other management companies to follow this initiative as it will add value to the health and well-being to the city of Dubai. This is in line with Dubai vision to put resident happiness and wellness at the forefront."

Delos' Founder & CEO, Mr. Paul Scialla, said, "KAIZEN Asset Management is leading by example through its achievement of the WELL Health-Safety Rating, reinforcing its commitment to the health and wellbeing of all of its residents, employees, and guests across its portfolio of buildings. We congratulate KAIZEN Asset Management’s leadership team for ensuring that health & safety are an integral component of their development and building strategy."

By gaining the WELL Health and Safety Rating, KAIZEN joins the first group of companies in its sector in the UAE to gain this rating and thousands of organizations around the world to advance a movement towards a healthier future, placing people and communities first, prioritizing the health and wellbeing of people across buildings, organizations, and communities.

