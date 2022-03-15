King Abdullah Economic City: Reinforcing its reputation as a leading global sporting destination, King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC) will be hosting the third edition of the Aramco Saudi Ladies International golf tournament presented by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) from 17 to 20 March 2022. The four-day, USD1 million event, which is part of the Ladies European Tour (LET), will be held at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, the premier 18-hole championship golf course and clubhouse at KAEC with a panoramic view of the Red Sea coast as its natural backdrop.

The tournament will be attended by the world's top-ranking women golfers, including Anna Nordqvist and Georgia Hall. With free entry to the public on all days from 8 am to 9 pm, the event promises an exciting experience for golf enthusiasts in the country.

Commenting on KAEC’s readiness to host top global sporting events, Cyril Piaia, CEO of Emaar, The Economic City (EEC), the master developer of KAEC, said: “We are delighted to host the Saudi Ladies International once again in our beautiful city of KAEC, bringing back the best players around the world. At the beginning of February, we hosted the Men’s PIF Saudi International in an action-packed week where Harold Varner III sealed the sensational win at KAEC’s Royal Greens Golf & Country Club. In line with the ambitious aspiration of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, we look to strengthen the country’s position at the forefront of global sporting activities. We’re proud that KAEC provides a vision-ready platform to host such events in the country.”

The tournament will be holding its first-ever Ladies Day on Friday, 18 March, with fun-filled activities for women and girls, including free golf lessons led by LET professionals, the opportunity to meet and interact with some of the biggest women golf stars and influencers, the chance to sign-up for year-round coaching, as well as exciting gifts and delicious food. Moreover, as part of the pre-event activities to engage the public and stimulate interest in the tournament, a mini golf hole and backboard are being sent to KAEC’s leading leisure destinations, including Views and Bay La Sun. Six mini golf holes are also being set up at the corniche to encourage the public to try golf.

Families and groups attending the tournament can enjoy the various activities organized as part of the event, including free introductory golf lessons, long put challenge, mini-golf, and live music and entertainment programs. They can also explore the different zones for engagement and leisure, including the Selfie Hotspots, Aramco Energy Zone, Golf Performance Zone, and the food trucks serving wide-ranging delicacies.

The Aramco Saudi Ladies International has been inspiring Saudi women and girls to take up golf since its inaugural edition in 2020. The tournament supports Saudi Arabia’s efforts to boost the popularity of the sport and promote female participation as part of Vision 2030.

For more information about attending the tournament for free as well as registering for its various events, please see visit.kaec.net.

About King Abdullah Economic City:

King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC) is one of the largest and leading privately-run economic projects in the world. It is centered on the establishment of a 185 million square meter integrated city by the Red Sea coast north of Jeddah. KAEC aims to be a major contributor to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals and a great enabler of socio-economic development in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by focusing on three strategic pillars:

(1) Global Logistics & Light Industry Hub that includes the Industrial Valley (IV) which has attracted local, regional, and international investors in various non-oil industrial sectors, and King Abdullah Port (KAP), the second largest port in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and one of the fastest growing ports in the world, (2) Unique City Living Experience (Real Estate Development) which offers a wide variety of housing and living solutions to meet the price-point and lifestyle needs of a diverse residential population, and (3) Leisure & Entertainment Destination on the Red Sea, set to become a modern quality leisure & tourism destination on the Red Sea. KAEC is fully equipped for hosting and organizing massive events and activities due to its logistics capabilities and state-of-the-art infrastructure, including world class social, sports, and leisure facilities.

Emaar Economic City (EEC), the master developer of King Abdullah Economic City, is a Tadawul-listed public joint stock Saudi company established in 2006, with 25% stake owned by PIF.