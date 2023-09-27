The private jet firm announced three winners of the competition for coveted seats for themselves and their beloved pets

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The first-ever Dubai-London flight for dogs and their owners, operated by private jet firm K9 JETS, took off yesterday from the private jet terminal at Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai.

Onboard were Miniature Schnauzers, Golden Retrievers, a Retriever-Spanial-Suliki mix, two mixed Salukis, and a Goldendoodle accompanied by their owners. Three of the dogs were the winners of the competition K9 JETS launched to celebrate the inaugural Dubai to London flight, along with a complimentary seat for their canine companion. The competition ran until September 20th, and the winners were:

Nicole Breed and her rescue dogs Sagi & Miles - both Saluki mix.

Luke Hogg and his miniature schnauzer, Connie.

Sarah-Jane Thomson with her dogs: Buddy, a Golden Retriever and Archie, a Retriever-Saluki-Spaniel mix.

"Yesterday was a massive milestone for us and our growing “pawprint” in the aviation sector in Middle East. It was extra special to welcome our competition winners onboard and to play an important role in ensuring the relocation to their new home is stress-free and enjoyable," said Adam Golder, Co-Founder of K9 JETS.

Nicole Breed commented: “We can’t thank K9 JETS enough for offering such an incredible and generous opportunity for lucky furparents and furchildren to experience a once-in-a-lifetime journey! Sagi and Miles’ story has touched so many people’s hearts worldwide, and I can’t think of two souls more deserving of this opportunity. We can’t believe that within mere months, these boys have gone from barely surviving on the streets to flying to their forever home in a private jet. K9 JETS is playing a vital role in ensuring pets experience minimal stress and maximum comfort while they travel.”

The Dubai – London route will see regular flights take place throughout 2023 and 2024 from December across January, April, July, and September with further dates set to be announced, with plans for a new Doha-London in the works too.

About K9 JETS

K9 JETS is a public charter operator. It was first established in 2022 by founders Kirsty and Adam Golder in 2022. To date, they have flown over 220 pets and 200 passengers. The company has its sights set on expansion with new routes planned in Asia and Australia in 2024.

All flights are operated by a licensed U.S. air carrier.

Farnborough, UK to Al Maktoum International, Dubai

25th September (sold out), 18th December, 5th January, 14th April, 21st July, 29th September

Al Maktoum International, Dubai to Farnborough, UK

26th September, 19th December, 6th January, 15th April, 22nd July, 30th September