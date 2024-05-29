Cairo, Egypt – Jumia, the leading e-commerce platform in Egypt , announced the expansion of the strategic partnership between JumiaPay and Contact CrediTech, the digital consumer finance arm of Contact Financial Holding, aimed to deliver enhanced services to their respective customers.

This expansion builds upon the success of their partnership, which began in January 2023 to encompass the provision of various payment methods to facilitate the online purchasing process and create diverse financial solutions for Jumia and Contact customers.

Contact, in general, and Contact CrediTech, in particular, place great importance on digital transformation in line with the Egyptian government's vision for 2030 and the pursuit of expanding the base of digital services offered to the Egyptian market while utilizing the latest technologies in the financial technology field.

Abdellatif Olama, CEO of Jumia Egypt, expressed his utmost delight in the continued collaboration between the two companies for the benefit of their customers. He emphasized that this step is part of JumiaPay and Contact's commitment to providing the best online shopping experience for consumers in the market, reinforcing cooperation between the two companies as strategic partners working together to achieve common goals and better meet customer needs.

Olama further added, "We look forward to a bright future of success and development in this fruitful partnership between the two companies."

Omar El Fiky, MD of Contact CrediTech, stated that through expanding the scope of their partnership and offering fee-free, interest-free, and down payment-free options, they aim to achieve further benefits for their joint customers. He expressed great enthusiasm for the future of this partnership and looks forward to achieving new successes together while providing exceptional shopping experiences that meet the aspirations and needs of customers in the market.

Said Zater, CEO of Contact Financial Holding mentioned, "At Contact, we highly value the close cooperation and strategic partnership we have with Jumia. This partnership is not just a business agreement; it represents a shared vision to enhance the online shopping experience for our customers. We believe in the importance of providing innovative and convenient financial solutions to customers, and this requires strong strategic partnerships with entities like Jumia, which have extensive experience in e-commerce and technology."

As part of Jumia's celebration of its 12th anniversary in the Egyptian market, from May 27th to June 9th of this year, customers can make purchases and shop through Jumia, with the option to finance their purchases through Contact without administrative fees, interest, or down payments for a period of up to 6 months. Customers can take advantage of this opportunity to shop with complete flexibility and convenience.