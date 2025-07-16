Cairo – During a special event held yesterday and attended by prominent figures from Egypt’s tech sector, Jumia Egypt, a leading e-commerce platform in Africa, announced its strategic partnership with Intella, a company specialized in Arabic AI (artificial intelligence) technologies, to launch a new and innovative experience: voice ordering through the intelligent assistant Ziila, using the Egyptian dialect.

Attendees witnessed the first live demonstration of this new product, with Abdellatif Olama, CEO of Jumia Egypt, placing the very first voice order using Ziila in front of all guests, affirming the product’s readiness to become an integral part of the everyday user experience.

Through this partnership, Jumia users can now browse and order products using voice commands, eliminating the need for typing or manual search. Ziila stands out for its ability to understand natural, spoken language as used in daily conversations, offering a smooth and intuitive experience by supporting voice input in the Egyptian dialect.

The technology allows users to interact with the platform as if they were simply sending a voice note, without needing to browse or type. This approach appeals to a wide segment of users who prefer speaking over navigating or typing, making the shopping experience feel more natural, seamless, and accessible.

This initiative reflects Jumia’s ongoing commitment to introducing advanced tech-driven solutions that simplify shopping and improve everyday life, aligning with the company’s mission across the African continent.

Abdellatif Olama, CEO of Jumia Egypt, stated:

“At Jumia, we believe technology is a practical tool to improve people’s daily lives. Launching voice ordering through Ziila in the Egyptian dialect reflects our dedication to creating smart, simple services that meet local customer needs and enhance their experience.”

Omar Mansour, CTO of Intella Egypt, added:

“Ziila was designed to be a smart voice assistant that truly understands users—in their own language and dialect—interacting as they speak naturally. Our partnership with Jumia is a direct example of how AI can bring more human, intuitive experiences to digital platforms.”

This collaboration marks a significant step toward shaping the future of e-commerce in Egypt and the region, by integrating Arabic-centric AI technologies that improve accessibility and bring platforms closer to their users.